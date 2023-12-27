"She had the baby": Internet reacts to Halle Bailey slowly standing up with a flat stomach amid pregnancy rumors

Halle Bailey, the American actress and singer best known for her role as The Little Mermaid in the 2023 eponymous Live Action raised speculations that she had her first child after posting a series of videos showing off her flat stomach online. This comes after pregnancy rumors surrounding the 23-year-old.

The rumors surfaced earlier this year after she had been seen supposedly hiding her stomach at public events and in photos, as per The Sun. However, it is important to note that such rumors remained unconfirmed at the time of writing.

On December 25, 2023, Bailey went on Snapchat with her boyfriend Darryl Dwayne Granberry (DDJ) to make some cookies for Christmas morning. At one point she stood up to get more ingredients for baking, and netizens began comparing her body language to that of a woman postpartum. They claimed she might have had her baby and also commented on her baggy outfit.

Fan talks about Halle's alleged pregnancy. (Images via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Fans believe Halle Bailey might have given birth after observing her movement in latest Christmas video

Halle Bailey has been dating YouTuber and rapper DDG, since March 2022. The actress' Instagram posts first began fueling pregnancy rumors in October 2023 when she was photographed wearing oversized clothing while running errands with her rapper beau in Santa Monica, California, as per Page Six.

They have since attended various red carpets and events.

On December 25, 2023, Halle Bailey went on her Snapchat to post a video on "Christmas Festivities" with DDG. The pair sat in front of the camera to make "sugar cookies," as per Hot New Hip Hop.

At one point during the video, the rapper asked Bailey how he should separate the cookie dough from the cookie cutters without messing up his work. She responded by saying,

"Okay, I'll show you. It's very easy. Let me get a spatula so the cookies don't fall apart."

She then slowly got up from her chair, wearing a Christmas-themed oversized dress. Halle Bailey's careful approach while getting up raised more suspicion amongst fans, who believed she might have already given birth to the alleged baby.

Many likened Hailey's gestures and body language to that of a woman postpartum.

Hours before Christmas, at around 1 am, the YouTuber went on Twitter to express his gratitude for being alive, writing "Life is amazing 🥲." This also led fans to assume that the tweet came in light of the joy of fatherhood. as per Page Six.

Meanwhile, Halle Bailey checked in with her followers too, posting a close-up selfie of her face and reminding the world that "it's almost Christmas!!"

Halle Bailey was born in Atlanta, Georgia on March 27, 2000. She first became known as one half of the musical sister duo Chloe x Halle. The pair released various albums, including The Kids Are Alright and Ungodly Hour, earning five Grammy Award nominations together.

In 2023, she became wildly popular for her role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

Bailey has also performed in other acting projects, including The Color Purple, Last Holiday, and more.

DDG shared a new club-ready single earlier this month, called She Don't Play.

It must be noted that the couple has not yet disclosed anything about a pregnancy or a possible first child together, and as such, these remain unconfirmed.