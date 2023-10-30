"They ate": Fans gush over Halle Bailey and DDG dressing up as Janet Jackson and Tupac from 'Poetic Justice' for Halloween and imitating famous scene

For over a year and a half, actress Halle Bailey and rapper and YouTube sensation Darryl Dwayne "DDG" Grandberry Jr. have been together. However, according to the fashion website, Elle, as two young people who rose to prominence in the entertainment industry, they have known each other for a lot longer.

Recently, the two donned Halloween costumes on Sunday, October 29, representing Janet Jackson and Tupac from Poetic Justice. Halle Bailey even uploaded some photos on her Instagram account of herself and DDG wearing the costumes. They even performed a few scenes from the movie.

When @theneighborhoodtalk uploaded a video and some pictures of them doing the same on Instagram, Bailey and DDG’s fans couldn’t help but gush over how cute they looked. One Insta user even said that they “ate you a hater if you say otherwise be fr”.

Halle Bailey and DDG's Halloween costumes as they dressed up as Poetic Justice characters

In January 2022, Halle Bailey, the Little Mermaid actress, and DDG were first connected romantically after being spotted together in Las Vegas during Usher's residency.

The couple got together to see an Usher concert in Las Vegas, and videos that other concertgoers had taken of them became viral online. In the video, DDG can be seen sipping a drink and Bailey speaking to him. Usher also verified the rumours by posting images of himself, Halle, and the rapper, DDG on his Instagram stories.

Recently, the couple made the news of their pregnancy rumors, which eventually turned out to be true. Now, they are again making the news for their Halloween costumes.

For Halloween 2023, Halle Bailey and DDG dressed up as Janet Jackson and Tupac from Poetic Justice. The pictures of the same were uploaded on Instagram by theneighborhoodtalk and Hailey herself. Additionally, the couple also enacted some famous scenes from the movie.

Once the video and the pictures went viral, fans couldn't help but express their admiration for the two. They took to the comment section of the post uploaded by theneighborhoodtalk to do the same.

As PEOPLE reported, the rumors of Halle Bailey's pregnancy have been blown up with her wearing loose-fitting clothes to various events that she has attended in the past few months.

Eventually, as per Medium, in August 2023, Bailey announced that she was expecting her first child with her long-term partner, DDG. The pair, who started dating in the previous year, has been successful in hiding their pregnancy from the public up until this point.