"FASHION ICON": Fans rejoice as SUGA x Valentino ranks one of the 10 Best Fashion Collaborations Of 2023 That Redefined Style by AUGUSTMAN

On December 15, 2023, BTS' Suga was featured on the 10 Best Fashion Collaborations of 2023 that Redefined Style by the media outlet AUGUSTMAN for his collaboration with the Italian fashion house Valentino.

He was announced as the brand ambassador for Valentino in January 2023 when the brand wrote the following words declaring him as the face of it and stated:

"SUGA is chosen as Valentino DiVas for his authenticity, creativity and empathy. He is a multifaceted artist; he is an interpreter and uses his work to express himself with energy and authenticity."

As the fans got to know that the idol was featured in the 10 Best Fashion Collaborations of 2023 that Redefined Style, they started praising the AMYGDALA on social media, and one fan tweeted:

Fans rejoice as Min Yoongi's Valentino collaboration ranks one of the 10 Best Fashion Collaborations Of 2023 That Redefined Style by AUGUSTMAN (Image via X)

"It turns into Gold": Fans are proud that the Suga was featured in the aforementioned list

As the singer of AMYGDALA was featured in the 10 Best Fashion Collaborations of 2023 that Redefined Style, the outlet mentioned above highlighted how Suga was able to conquer not only the music industry but also the fashion industry with his impeccable fashion statements.

It stated his influence over the industry, particularly after he collaborated with Valentino, and mentioned:

"The year 2023 saw some of the coolest fashion collaborations between luxury brands and BTS idols as well. The K-pop group continued its meteoric rise to fame, conquering not only the music industry but also the corridors of fashion and luxury."

The outlet further stated:

Suga, also known as Agust D, was handpicked by Valentino as their latest brand ambassador, earning a coveted spot among the fashion house’s ‘Di.VAs’—an acronym embodying ‘Different Values.’ Leading the Maison Valentino Essentials campaign, Suga showcased a stunning array of tailored blazers, detailed scarves, blouses, jackets, Bermuda shorts and trousers, championing the theme of diversity in high fashion."

The brand further shed light on the idol's collaboration with NBA and stated:

"The multi-talented artist didn’t stop there; the National Basketball Association (NBA) also appointed Suga as its newest ambassador for the 2022-23 season. A passionate NBA fan, he actively engaged with fans, attended league events in the U.S. and Asia and contributed to various NBA initiatives in 2023."

Fans took to social media, praising Min Yoongi and confessing that they purchased Valentino's products solely because of him, noting that the brand perfectly resonates with the AMYGDALA singer. They congratulated the idol on social media, referring to him with words such as Fashion King, Fashion Icon, and more.

Check out how fans are reacting as the idol was featured in the 10 Best Fashion Collaborations Of 2023 That Redefined Style by AUGUSTMAN:

The AMYGDALA singer is currently enlisted for his mandatory military duty and he is expected to complete his duty by 2025.