“MIN YOONGI TOUR 2!!!!”: BTS' Suga expresses his desire to hold his next solo concert in a recent Suchwita episode, sending fans into a frenzy

On November 20, 2023, BTS' Suga released the latest episode of Suchwita where he welcomed his second female guest South Korean actress and singer Uhm Jung-hwa. The duo had a fun interaction during the show.

Suchwita is a talk show initiated by the AMYGDALA singer. In this show, he invites celebrities who are promoting their projects or guests of his choice to engage in conversations while enjoying various types of drinks.

In a recent episode, the singer expressed his desire to hold another solo concert, sending fans into a frenzy. They were overjoyed to hear about the possibility of the idol organizing another concert.

"Stadium tour let's go": Fans can't wait for Suga's second solo tour

Min Yoongi's first concert, titled the SUGA | Agust D Tour, commenced on April 26, 2023, in New York and concluded on August 6, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea. The tour was a massive success, selling out stadiums across the twenty-eight shows held during his inaugural tour.

Undoubtedly, fans thoroughly enjoyed the tour, witnessing Suga rap, sing, dance, and pour his heart out on stage eliciting uncontrollable emotions from the audience.

In a conversation with actress Uhm Jung-hwa, he shared how after concluding his last concert he began contemplating organizing another one and what kind of plans he would have for it. The idol mentioned:

"For me, I’m always thinking like this… My tour wrapped up a while ago, but from the moment it ended, I started thinking about my next solo concert if I get to do one and what kind of concept or production I want it to be. I think about things like that."

As fans learned about his desire to host another solo concert they became ecstatic and excited about the potential solo tour. Currently, fans expect that as the idol is currently enlisted for his mandatory military service, he will soon announce his second tour upon completing his duty.

Many fans also stated that Suga's statement has given them hope and that's the reason they feel the future is going to be fine.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to Suga expressing his desire to hold a second concert on Suchwita:

Meanwhile, fans were also impressed by the words of South Korean actress and singer Uhm Jung-hwa about how she loves Yoongi's music, and that made her cry as well. She stated:

"I want to sing a song like yours. Songs that tell your own story and people can understand it when they listen to it. When I watched you perform at your concert, I cried with you. It made me cry talking about you honestly feels so cool.”

Suga is currently enlisted for his mandatory military service.