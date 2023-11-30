10 best affordable jewelry brands of 2023

Interweb searches on affordable jewelry brands provide an overwhelming array of lineups. Making abrupt decisions and investing pennies in the wrong brands or jewelry is not a shrewd action at all. Several factors should be under consideration while opting the affordable jewelry brands, sheltering individuals from setbacks.

Jewelry has been an integral accessory since the ancient period, adding extra allure to any monotonous outfit. Moreover, it gradually became the badge of an affluent lifestyle. Carrying those heavy and opulent pieces of jewelry, however, seems troublesome as its extra weight conveys discomfort while its price does not allow everyone to cop it.

Affordable jewelry brands offer an assortment of pieces that look trendy without breaking the bank. For example, a golden hoop earring suits pretty well with formal while tennis bracelets elevate any emblem without making the buzz.

Here is the list of the best affordable jewelry brands.

Kendall Jenner's favourite brand Pariah and other brands come under the most affordable jewelry brand

1) Pariah

Pariah, the British brand founded by Sophie Howard, run under three cornerstone - Durability, affordability, and well-grounded. Kendall Jenner was photographed with the golden hoop earring at the Paris Fashion Week several times, marking the brand a pivotal trend-setting source.

The stacked rings, pebble pendants, and Water drop earrings are some of the best-selling from the brand. While the water drop earrings cost $400, the pebble pendant comes with a price tag of $440.

2) Mejuri

Another affordable jewelry brand is Mejuri, which offers an array of ornamentation at affordable prices. The gold ring, crafted with 14 karats, is priced at $88, whereas the mini hoops are offered in both silver and gold tones, each priced at $38.

3) Ottoman Hands

Ottoman Hands, a London-based brand, holds a unique position within the realm of bohemian fashion. Their collection showcases a fusion of Eastern and Western aesthetics through a combination of vintage jewelry and intricately crafted gemstone ornaments.

Among their standout offerings is the highly sought-after Farah Lapos Crescent Moon hoops, available in various colors as a pair priced at $116. Additionally, the Buttercup stud earrings are priced at $56, while the Dela Textured gold ring, crafted from 21-karat gold, is available for $38.

4) Nu & Mii

Nu and Mii, a jewelry brand, represents an updated lineup stemming from the legacy of Annie Haak, a distinguished jewelry designer. The combined efforts of Annie's two daughters have endeared the brand to jewelry enthusiasts.

Their creations, characterized by a bohemian and free-spirited essence, captivate individuals. Ranging from 920 Sterling silver to 18-karat gold, the brand boasts a diverse array of offerings. Their silver bracelets, for instance, are available starting at $60.

5) Monica Vinader

Monica Vinader stands as a brand with offerings catering to a wide spectrum of preferences. Boasting a vast array of materials ranging from pearls to diamonds, the brand has garnered favor among A-list celebrities.

Notably, members of the royal family such as Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are frequently seen adorned in Monica Vinader jewelry. Among their offerings, a simple yet elegant pearl pendant exudes minimalist aesthetics for $95, while a finely crafted beaded chain bracelet is available for $70.

6) Completed Works

Completed Works, founded by Anna Jawsbury, an alumna of Oxford University, where she studied Mathematics and Philosophy, offers an extensive collection of stylish and contemporary ornaments.

From pearls to gold, Jawsbury not only curates a wide range of designs but also emphasizes premium materials sourced for their high quality, distinguishing her jewelry in the market. Renowned actresses such as Jodie Comer and Emma Watson count themselves among the brand's fervent admirers. Among their unique pieces, the Thread earring, priced at $265, stands as a testament to exceptional artisanal craftsmanship.

7) Alona

Alona, a London-based jewelry designer, established her eponymous brand, drawing inspiration from her mother's elegant jewelry choices that adorned her in childhood. Her creations reflect a captivating fusion of Middle Eastern and European influences.

With a creative vision, she has meticulously crafted a range of exquisite jewelry pieces. Among her notable creations, the Azure Bracelet, priced at $156, stands as a testament to her craftsmanship and unique design aesthetic.

8) Oma The Label

Neumi Anekhe, the designer behind the eponymous brand, is dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of her Nigerian community. Her brand boasts a wide array of unique and affordable jewelry pieces.

The Filippa necklace, featuring a distinctive chain pattern, is priced at $39, mirroring the cost of its complementing Bente Hoops. Additionally, the Keylin bracelet, available for $69, stands as another noteworthy offering within her collection."

9) YSSO

YSSO stands as an accessible jewelry brand managed by a mother-daughter duo, encapsulating the essence of Greece in its designs. The brand offers a wide range of striking and dramatic pairs, alongside minimalist charms that have garnered admiration from personalities like Hailey Bieber.

Among their offerings, the Turtle or Rose ear studs, delicately designed and priced at approximately $85 each, stand as exquisite yet affordable pieces. Additionally, the renowned Droplets earrings, starting from $217, are among the brand's most coveted items.

10) Annika Inez

Annika Inez stands out as a pioneer in creating some of the most trendy and elegantly simplistic jewelry designs. Her eponymous jewelry brand exudes a perfect blend of creativity and affordability. While offering diverse ranges of jewelry at various price points, the brand's remarkable filter setting allows easy exploration of pieces under $200.

For instance, the Cravet Petite sterling necklace is priced at $146, showcasing delicate craftsmanship. Additionally, their creatively designed heart-shaped ear cuff, priced at $102, stands as a unique and inventive addition to their collection.

Contemporary jewelry brands have notably expanded their offerings, presenting a diverse array of designs and creativity within accessible price ranges. While certain brands emphasize authenticity through collections imbued with cultural influences, others reinvigorate classic dainty pieces with a modern flair.

In addition to the previously mentioned jewelry brands, labels such as Mondo Mondo, Jenny Bird, and Loveness Lee also stand out for their provision of affordable yet stylish jewelry.