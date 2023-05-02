Met Gala 2023 jewelry: Priyanka Chopra's $25M diamond necklace and 4 other spectacular accessory moments to remember

The first Monday of May brought together the world's most glamorous people for fashion's biggest night, Met Gala 2023. Although the event is known for its flashy outfits and flamboyant costumes, no outfit is complete without appropriate accessories. Met Gala 2023 was no exception, with the event being a witness to some of the most stunning pieces of jewelry from around the world.

From Bulgari and Cartier to Chanel and Tiffany and Co., the celebrities in attendance chose their own style to honor designer Karl Lagerfeld's legacy. Here is a look at some of the most iconic jewelry from Met Gala 2023.

Priyanka Chopra's Bulgari Laguna Blu Diamond necklace, Dua Lipa's 200-carat Legendary Diamond, and 3 other standout jewelry moments from Met Gala 2023

1) Priyanka Chopra's Bulgari necklace

Priyanka Chopra attended the Met Gala 2023 red carpet serving looks, as always. Accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas, the actress looked stunning in a black strapless Maison Valentino gown. However, the highlight of her outfit was the striking piece of jewelry around her neck.

The Bulgari Global Ambassador wore a High Jewelry necklace featuring the famed Bulgari Laguna Blu Diamond. The 11.16-carat Fancy Vivid blue diamond is the largest blue diamond ever to be auctioned and was originally mounted in a ring by the jeweler for a private client who had purchased the stone in the 1970s.

While Chopra's neckpiece was custom designed for the Met Gala 2023, the stone, which is currently valued at $25 million, will be put up for auction by Sotheby's at its Geneva Luxury Week in May.

Chopra matched her necklace with two pairs of High Jewelry diamond earrings.

2) Doja Cat's custom Messika diamond headpiece

Doja Cat did not disappoint as she turned up at her first-ever Met Gala dressed in an outfit worthy of her stage name. Taking inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld's beloved pet cat Choupette, Doja wore an Oscar de la Renta gown, complete with a cat-ear silhouette and feline makeup.

Doja completed her Met Gala 2023 look with a custom-made Messika diamond headpiece, featuring a 17-carat pear-shaped diamond. She also wore a matching armpiece, paired with two diamond bracelets and various rings, all from the luxury jewelry brand.

Messika @MessikaJewelry



She wore a custom diamond headpiece and arm piece paired with two iconic diamonds bracelets and double ring Rockefeller, Wild Moon, D-Vibes and Illusionnistes rings. The singer @DojaCat chose a selection of #Messika High Jewelry pieces to compliment her look for the #MetGala She wore a custom diamond headpiece and arm piece paired with two iconic diamonds bracelets and double ring Rockefeller, Wild Moon, D-Vibes and Illusionnistes rings. The singer @DojaCat chose a selection of #Messika High Jewelry pieces to compliment her look for the #MetGala She wore a custom diamond headpiece and arm piece paired with two iconic diamonds bracelets and double ring Rockefeller, Wild Moon, D-Vibes and Illusionnistes rings. https://t.co/s36KjqHVuE

3) Dua Lipa's 200-carat Tiffany necklace

As one of the co-hosts of this year's Met Gala, Dua Lipa walked the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in an iconic Chanel tweed bridal gown from the brand's Fall/Winter 1992 collection. Apart from the dreamy gown, Dua Lipa caught everyone's eyes with a striking diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co., said to be worth over $10 million.

Set in platinum, the 200-carat Tiffany & Co. Lucida Star necklace featured the brand's new Legendary diamond at its center, making Dua Lipa the first star to wear the piece. The diamond is said to be an homage to the brand’s iconic yellow Tiffany Diamond, as it has been cut to a near-identical cushion shape.

The singer completed her look with a Tiffany & Co. platinum 9-carat diamond ring and a Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Sixteen Stone Ring.

4) Elle Fanning's 1955 Cartier Grand Duke Cafe Bean necklace

Elle Fanning walked the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in an ethereal white lace Vivienne Westwood gown. Her dreamy outfit was accompanied by stunning accessories, from a bouquet of daisies in her hands to a cropped black jacket and a flower crown tied around her head with black ribbons, an ode to the time Lagerfeld photographed her for his 'Little Black Jacket' book when she was thirteen.

However, the piece de resistance in Fanning's attire was the iconic 1955 Grand Duke Cafe Bean necklace and matching ring from Cartier's latest Grain de Café collection. Fanning's gold choker piece gained attention for its resemblance to the one the late Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco, wore in her royal portrait.

Elle Fanning was recently announced as Cartier’s latest global ambassador and the new face of the brand's Grain de Café collection.

5) Rita Ora's nail jewelry

While Rita Ora's sheer black Prabal Gurung gown certainly stunned on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet, her nails are what stopped the show. Ora's bold manicure featured black stiletto nails embellished with full-length beaded chain necklaces on every finger. In a perfect homage to Karl Lagerfeld's legacy, the nail jewelry was meant to be a take on a deconstructed Chanel necklace.

The singer also chose to accentuate her look with jewelry from the Italian brand Buccellati, including a cuff in 18k yellow and white gold set with diamonds, Rete con Perle bracelet, Crepe de Chine bracelet, Étoilée cuff, and Diamond Cocktail earrings.

The Met Gala takes place every year on the first Monday in May at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art. Met Gala 2023 followed the theme of 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' in honor of the late designer and his contributions to the world of fashion.

Over the years, the Met Gala has become an iconic event, with its influence extending far beyond the fashion world. It continues to inspire and captivate audiences and is sure to remain a staple of the industry for years to come.

