Rihanna’s Met Gala 2023 outfit: $25M Cartier jewels and 2 other cool details

It is that time of the year when fashionistas worldwide gather to observe, scrutinize, and appreciate celebrity looks at the Met Gala. Fashion enthusiasts consider it to be the holy pilgrimage of fashion and hold their breath to see their favorite celebrities serve iconic looks that fit the theme of the Gala each year. The theme for the 2023 Met Gala was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” to honor the late talented designer.

Lagerfeld has been a life force in revitalizing what Chanel is today. He was also an haute couture maestro with brands like Fendi Balmain, Patou, and Chloé. So, celebrities this year had to work extra hard to drive their looks home at the Met Gala.

Rihanna has always been an icon when it comes to fashion. The singer has served some of the most legendary looks over the years on the red carpet. With her sense of fashion loved by fans, the expectations from her during the Gala are always quite high.

The singer, who is in the third trimester of her second pregnancy, made her usual fashionably late arrival at the Gala. She wore a Valentino dress that had Chanel's signature flowers, the iconic white Camellia flowers. When she entered the Gala, she was wearing a fluffy jacket, but removed it later to reveal a fitting bodice that showed off her baby bump.

Needless to say, the Umbrella singer managed to create a ton of buzz with her look, which was obviously loved by fashionistas across the world.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2023: 3 outfit details that are worth noting

1) Secret fitting in $25 million Cartier Jewels

Cartier and Bulgari have had the fashion world in a chokehold with their iconic jewelry, some of which was a part of Rihanna's outfit at the Met Gala.

The Shine Bright Like A Diamond star embodied her song as she wore nearly $24 million worth of Cartier jewels as a part of her outfit. According to Page Six, the star held a secret fitting at 3 am, which involved the said jewels.

Her white Camellia dress was beautifully complemented by her Camellia earrings and layered diamond necklace at the Met Gala. She accessorized her dress with a pair of white fingerless gloves that gave a dramatic opera look, white sunglasses with faux eyelashes attached, and a choker necklace. She wore ivory-colored heels to complete the ensemble.

For makeup, she wore a dark red lip shade and had a slick side-parted hairdo. She wore white eyeliner, mascara, and eye shadow to match her Valentino dress. Her glam leaned towards a dewy look, and it went perfectly to show off her pregnancy glow.

2) Rihanna’s interpretation of the theme was spot on

Rihanna went on to embrace pure vintage glamor when it came to her interpretation of the theme of the Met Gala. Her whole look was a nod to the late designer. Rihanna wore a custom-made Valentino dress with a 30-meter-long extravagant train and featured 30 Camellia flowers that had 500 petals.

In her interview with Access Hollywood, she said that making each of the flowers on her dress took as many as 30 hours and two different ateliers. She added:

“Valentino was so gracious enough to make me this look in…god knows how long it took them. But they made it last minute, and we are here”

She stated that she was only there because she loved her dress.

Camelia as a flower is synonymous with Coco Chanel as it was one of her favorites. Designer Lagerfeld overlooked Chanel for more than three decades and is one of the driving forces behind revitalizing Chanel to its glory.

Karl Lagerfeld contributed considerably to couture bridal dresses and had many majestic wedding looks with Channel. Thus, Rihanna's dress wasn't just on theme with the Met Gala's 2023 theme, she interpreted it in one of the most iconic ways possible.

Once she removed her embellished coat with flowers, it showed off a form-fitted white bodice that showed off her baby bump. The dress had a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps.

3) Rihanna teased her Met Gala dress before the event

Rihanna teased her look before the Met Gala took place on Monday. Her fans all went into chaos when the singer revealed a white mini feathered fit. The look had a white minidress, a black-and-white feathered hat, and a fur jacket in the same color theme.

Even during her teasing, she was mindful of the theme as she honored Karl Lagerfeld's signature black and white color palette. The look can be interpreted as a tribute to the late designer’s 1994 fake fur collection. At the time, he was also the creative director of Channel, which was reflected prominently in the “C" logo sunglasses.

Rihanna did embrace the “extravagance and the drama” of Karl Lagerfeld’s work in the most iconic way possible at the Met Gala. The internet was flooded with a positive buzz around the look after Rihanna stepped down the historic Met stairs.

