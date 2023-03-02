Where is Alexa Chung now? Next in Fashion 2020 host will not appear in season 2

Next in Fashion season 2 is set to premiere this week and will feature a new co-host along with Tan France. In the forthcoming season, Gigi Hadid, one of the highest-paid models in the world, will join the renowned designer from Queer Eye.

Gigi will replace Alexa Chung, who co-hosted the previous season alongside Tan, and while it is unclear why she won’t return to the show.

Next in Fashion season 2 is set to premiere on Friday, March 3, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix.

Former Next in Fashion host Alexa Chung rocks street style at NYFW

The co-host of Next in Fashion season 1, Alexa Chung, will not be back for season 2 of the show. However, the British television presenter recently walked the Lakme Fashion Week with the “Barbiecore” trend in a vivid pink Chanel jacket.

She also made an appearance in the front row at Edrem and JW Anderson, wearing a gray overcoat, a frog clutch, a white graphic t-shirt featuring a mountainous landscape, and a black asymmetric skirt.

At the Rodarte show, she arrived in an emerald-green bias-cut dress that contained lace trimmings and a high slip. She completed the look with a black leather trench coat and knee-high boots.

She served many unique and appealing looks during the week, including a sheer gold midi that she paired with a black and white coat. The former host of Next in Fashion donned a black and white striped shirt with a leather midi skirt. She paired it with black leather knee-high boots, a black leather shoulder bag, and a cropped faux snakeskin jacket.

Who is Alexa Chung?

The former Next in Fashion host is an English television presenter, model, and editor at British Vogue. She grew up in Privett, Hampshire, to an English mother and Chinese father and is the youngest of four siblings.

When Alexa was 14 years old and attending The Clothes Show, Elite offered her a modeling contract for the first time. But two years later, at the Reading Festival, Alexa was signed by Storm Model Management.

The former Next in Fashion cast member has modeled for magazines such as Elle Girl and CosmoGIRL! and appeared in campaigns and ads for Fanta, Sony Ericsson, Sunsilk, and Tampax.

After four years of fame, she realized modeling wasn’t for her since it "distorted her body image." She was intent on starting an art foundation or studying journalism and went on to become a famous television personality.

She eventually went back to modeling and walked for Vivienne Westwood Red Label in 2009 at the London Fashion Week. The following year, she became the first celebrity to become the face of Lacoste and appeared in ads for its fragrance, Joy of Pink.

Gigi Hadid will take her place in season 2 as co-host alongside Tan France. Tune in on Friday, March 3, at 3:01 am ET to watch the season premiere on Netflix.

