Who is Alexa Chung? Tom Sturridge kisses girlfriend while sitting behind ex Sienna Miller at Wimbledon

Actor Tom Sturridge was recently spotted with model and TV presenter Alexa Chung at Wimbledon 2022. However, the couple weren't alone as they were joined by Sturridge's ex, Sienna Miller, and her new beau, Oli Green.

Meanwhile, Sturridge and Chung were photographed kissing. Miller and Green were also pictured locking lips. The ex-couple turned close friends, Miller and Sturridge, were once romantically involved. They got engaged and welcomed a daughter, but eventually separated in 2015.

Everything to know about Tom Sturridge’s partner

Alexa Chung is a television personality, writer and blogger who occasionally worked as a model. She has modeled for various teen magazines and worked for companies like Fanta, Sony Ericsson, Sunsilk, Tampax, and more. She has regularly modeled for Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar and is frequently spotted in the front row of fashion shows. Chung was featured in many music videos until she quit modeling.

She has been the face of different brands like Superga and Longchamp. Designer handbag company Mulberry launched a bag called Alexa in January 2010. Around 380 Alexa bags were sold a week the same year, and the company's sales eventually increased. She collaborated with J. Crew’s Madewell on a womenswear line in 2010 and for another collection in 2011.

Alexa Chung is a famous writer, blogger, television presenter, internet personality, model and fashion designer (Image via Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Chung won the British Style Award from 2011 to 2013 at the British Fashion Awards. She then launched her fashion label ALEXACHUNG in May 2017. The 38-year-old has been the host of several TV shows like Popworld, T4Movie Specials, 4Music Specials, T4 Holiday Mornings, and more. She presented shows like Get a Grip and The Wall. She won the Elle Style Award for Best TV Presenter and Glamour’s award for Best TV Presenter in 2009.

She continued to present shows like It’s On with Alexa Chung, Frock Me, Gonzo With Alexa Chung, and more. Chung launched her YouTube channel in 2019 and joined Queer Eye’s Tan France as co-host of the Netflix fashion competition show, Next in Fashion.

Chung wrote monthly and weekly columns for the Company and The Independent. She became the editor of British Vogue in 2009 and her first book, It, was released in September 2013. She was a member of the indie band The Stray from 2009 to 2010.

In brief, about Tom Sturridge

Tom Sturridge made his debut in the 1996 television adaptation of Gulliver’s Travels. He then appeared in the 2006 psychological thriller, Like Minds.

Although he was cast in the lead role in the sci-fi trilogy Jumper, New Regency and 20th Century Fox replaced him with Hayden Christensen fearing the risk of spending around $100 million on an unknown actor.

He played the lead role in the 2009 comedy film, The Boat That Rocked and the 2011 romance film, Waiting for Forever. He has made a few appearances on Broadway and will play the role of Dream in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Sandman.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far