"The Queen of the Met!!!": Fans await Rihanna's 2023 Met Gala appearance as she gives an early tribute to Karl Lagerfeld 

On April 30, Rihanna seemingly paid an early tribute to Karl Lagerfeld as she donned an all-Chanel look for dinner at New York's Caviar Russe.

The look was associated with the official theme of the 2023 Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and will honor the life and work of the late designer. Riri posted pictures of the outfit on her official Instagram account, and fans were quick to reiterate her stature as one of the icons of the fundraiser.

The singer paired her little white fur dress alongside a black cropped jacket with a little bit of white in it. She also accessorized with a white pair of spectacles with the Chanel logo on the lens accompanied by a large white and black fur bowler hat.

Fan reaction on Rihanna seemingly paying an early tribute to Karl Lagerfeld (Image via @badgalriri/Instagram)

Fans are loving Rihanna's new look matching with Met Gala 2023 theme, paying an early tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

It's not even time for the Met Gala 2023 yet and the Riri queen's new look has gone viral already. Fans are loving it and saying that she can ace the look even during pregancy with a cute little bump. They can't wait to see her at the at the grand event on May 1.

Not only her fans appreciated the look, but also singers like Jade Thirlwall and Sevyn Streeter have admired her early tribute to Karl Lagerfeld along with a few other Hollywood celebs like Cara Delevingne, Vanessa Hudgens, and Boity Thulo.

Rihanna's presence at the Met Gala 2023 is unconfirmed

Rihanna did not attend the Met Gala in 2022 as she was in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Her boyfriend A$AP Rocky also did not attend the event.

Here’s Rihanna’s Met Gala looks through the years.



Here's Rihanna's Met Gala looks through the years.

Which one is your favorite? #MetGala is around the corner.

However, Vogue and the Met Costume Institute paid tribute to her by putting up a CGI statue in her honor, which was unveiled on social media after the event. The singer has made being a maternity style trailblazer during her pregnancy a priority and has spoken about redefining what expectant fashion looks like.

There are rumors that Rihanna will be attending the Met Gala 2023. Although it is not confirmed whether she will attend the event, she has already given a sneak peek of her potential look for the event. She has also seemingly given a hint, a rather sneaky one, at the event with the caption:

"Not even monday."

She is known for her iconic Met Gala looks and is considered the queen of the Met Gala red carpet. However, given that she is in the late stages of her pregnancy, it is uncertain whether she will attend the event.

