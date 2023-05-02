How to pronounce Choupette? Meaning and all about Karl Lagerfeld's cat who left a mark on Met Gala 2023

Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, became the talk of the town at this year's Met Gala, where celebrities and A-listers from the fashion world gathered and paid their tributes to the late fashion designer. Since the event was themed after Karl Lagerfeld this time, many expected that the designer's infamous cat, Choupette, would turn up and make an appearance.

While there was no trace of the cat, the PR company that manages the celebrity cat's account did post on Instagram stating how she was invited to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala 2023, but she “preferred to stay peacefully and cozy at home.”

Choupette, pronounced as SHOO-PET, means “sweetie” in French. She is a Birman cat, who was owned by Lagerfeld.

Born in August 2011, the 11-year-old cat first belonged to Baptiste Giabiconi, a French model. However, Karl Lagerfeld developed a profound love for the cat and eventually decided to keep it.

After Lagerfeld’s demise in February 2019, the cat has continued to live in Paris with her nanny, Françoise Caçote, who used to be the housekeeper of Lagerfeld.

Karl Lagerfeld once described Choupette as “a sort of silent Jean Harlow”

Karl Lagerfeld was known to love his cat as much he loved fashion. He often described his cat as “a sort of silent Jean Harlow.”

Choupette Lagerfeld is known for her bright blue eyes and snowy white fur and has become quite the Instagram sensation, as her PR company keeps posting pictures of her as a way of remembering Karl himself.

In an interview with Numero, the designer had spoken about he fell in love with the cat and immediately wanted to adopt her:

“It was love at first sight. Baptiste Giabiconi was going on holiday and asked if he could leave her with the staff at my house while he was away. She was still a baby at the time, and I found her so cute that when Baptiste came home I said to him, 'Sorry but I’m keeping her!'”

The cat has also modeled for various magazines like Vogue, and even has her own book called the Choupette: The Private Life of a High-Flying Fashion Cat. Apart from this, the cat has enjoyed a massively luxurious lifestyle, as she has several house helps running after her in the house. In his past interviews, Karl also revealed how the cat had her meals with him at the dining table.

From manicures to getting herself brushed 4 times a day to sleeping in Chanel garments, Choupette leads quite a luxurious life and even has her own iPad and other entertainment systems.

Jared Leto and Doja Cat dressed up as Choupette at the Met Gala 2023

The popularity of the cat can be assessed by the fact that Jared Leto decided to cosplay as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat for this year's Met Gala. The actor wore a white fur suit with a detachable cat-head. However, after walking the red carpet, Leto removed the costume and ultimately donned a black outfit with a silver neckline.

His eye makeup proved to be one of the highlights of the evening, as that too, was inspired by the cat.

Jared Leto dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette at the Met Gala 2023. (Image via Getty Images)

This Met Gala 2023 saw not just one but two celebrities taking inspiration from the Insta-famous feline.

Doja Cat wore a silvery-white hooded gown by Oscar de la Renta, which included cat ears and a mermaid silhouette to imitate the tail. She also wore a diamond headpiece and some arm cuffs to complement the look.

She also sported a cat eye look, with makeup that imitated the look of the cat.

Hence, while the cat herself chose to stay back home for the Met Gala 2023, she had adequate representation thanks to costumes inspired by her.

