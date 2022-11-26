What is the age of Flossie, the world’s oldest cat? Everything to know as British feline breaks Guinness World Record 

Flossie, a cat from the U.K., has earned recognition from Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living cat. She’s currently almost 27 years old, which is the equivalent of 120 human years.

The feline was born in 1995 and has been looked after by several owners. She also spent some time under the care of Cats Protections – a charity and adoption agency in Southeast London. Naomi Roslin, the branch coordinator, said:

"We were flabbergasted when we saw that Flossie's vet records showed her to be 27 years old."

She further added:

"She's the oldest cat I've ever met, at least 120 in human years. If I'm in such good shape when I'm her age, with someone who does what's best for me when I need it most, I shall be a very happy lady."

Flossie was spotted living in a colony of strays that roamed around a nearby Merseyside hospital in Liverpool. A worker at the hospital adopted the feline back in December 1995 and Flossie lived with them for 10 years. After their passing, Flossie was taken in by her first owner’s sister, with whom she lived for 14 years.

After the death of her second owner, Flossie lived with their son. He looked after Flossie with his best efforts for three years before seeking help from Cats Protection.

Naomi Rosling from the agency said:

"It wasn't an easy decision. He sought our help when it was in Flossie's best interests. Responsible cat ownership is when someone thinks about an animal's needs above their feelings."

The coordinator shared how older felines had a lesser chance of getting adopted. This is because most pet owners prefer to adopt much younger animals, leaving the older ones to spend their final days in shelters. They all thought Flossie would have to stay with the charity for the rest of her life.

Fortunately, the organization was able to find a home for Flossie where she would be well taken care of. The pet was soon adopted by a resident of southeast London named Victoria Green, or Vicki, who has experience caring for senior pets.

Flossie's new owner revealed the cat is deaf

Flossie’s new owner, Victoria Green, praised the feline for being in remarkably good shape despite her old age. She said that Flossie is deaf and has weak eyesight.

Green added:

"She was loud for the first few nights because she can't see in the dark and was a bit confused in her new surroundings, but she sleeps through the night now, snuggled on the bed with me."

She described Flossie as being affectionate and playful.

She said:

"I knew from the start that Flossie was a special cat, but I didn't imagine I'd share my home with a Guinness World Records title holder. She sometimes misses her litter box or needs help grooming herself, but I can help with all of that. We're in this together."

Green further commented on how Flossie never fusses about her meals.

Other pets with World Records

Before Flossie, the oldest feline to ever live was Crème Puff, who lived for 38 years and three days. They lived in Austin, Texas, and died on August 6, 2005.

The former oldest living dog was Pebbles, who died on October 3 before he turned 23. The current holder of the title is Gino Wolf from Los Angeles, who is 22 years and 2 months old.

