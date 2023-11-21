5 best celebrity-loved jewelry brands of 2023

In 2023, the evolution of jewelry brands has pivoted towards catering to diverse styles and individual needs. Singular pieces of jewelry have demonstrated the power to elevate mundane attire, making them an indispensable component of complete outfits, and effectively considered essential accessories.

Celebrities often use red carpet events as an opportunity to showcase their love for fashion jewelry. At the 2021 Met Gala, Gigi Hadid caught everyone's attention with a stunning necklace from Jacob & Co. that added a touch of glamour and elegance to her attire.

Similarly, Beyoncé made a memorable statement at the 2017 Grammy Awards by wearing a breathtaking and opulent necklace from Lorraine Schwartz, which emphasized the allure and extravagance associated with high-end jewelry on such prestigious occasions.

Beyond the grandeur of red carpet events, celebrities also gravitate toward minimalistic gold jewelry for their day-to-day wear. The trend of donning understated yet elegant gold pieces has gained immense popularity among celebrities.

These instances underscore how celebrities use jewelry to complement and elevate their looks, becoming focal points of admiration and inspiration for fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Here are five notable jewelry brands that enjoy popularity and are adored by many celebrities:

Catbird and four other brands come under the best jewelry brands in 2023

1) Gorjana

Gorjana, a brand hailing from Laguna Beach, specializes in crafting casual jewelry suitable for everyday wear. Offering a wide range of earrings, necklaces, rings, and more, the brand is known for its affordability. Olivia Wilde has been spotted wearing Gorjana gemstone bracelets, which are known for their stylish appeal and affordability, and are typically priced at $38.

Among their best-selling products are the Parker Gem Layering Necklaces, intricately adorned with various gems such as turquoise, opalite, natural agate, and more. These coveted pieces can be acquired for a reasonable price of $75.

Additionally, Gorjana's collection boasts other notable pieces like their adjustable bracelets, palm stud earrings, and the Farrah Huggies, which stand out as popular choices among customers.

2) Melinda Maria

Melinda Maria, a renowned fashion designer with an eponymous brand based in Los Angeles, offers an excellent selection of diamond studs. Renowned figures like Taylor Swift and Vanessa Hudgens have publicly endorsed this brand.

Its popularity among audiences stems from its customer-friendly approach, offering complimentary jewelry customization—a feature particularly appealing for wedding day adornments.

Among its standout offerings, the posh Spiked Ear Cuffs amplify boldness through their striking design and sparkling stones, exuding elegance. The brand's slick pave earrings are perfect for any party, radiating with their brilliant shine.

Celebrities such as Rihanna, Kourtney Kardashian, and Reese Witherspoon have been spotted adorned in jewelry from Melinda Maria, further elevating the brand's status.

3) Catbird

Catbird, a distinguished jewelry brand based in Brooklyn, is a must-visit jewelry destination in 2023. Renowned for its exceptional collections encompassing necklaces, rings, and earrings, the brand caters to diverse audiences by offering a wide spectrum of jewelry.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, exhibited her fondness for Catbird's jewelry by wearing the 'Kitten Mitten' gold ring. Her choice to wear this particular piece from Catbird's collection drew attention to the brand, amplifying its popularity and confirming its appeal even among members of the royal family and high-profile individuals like Meghan Markle.

Notably, Catbird balances affordability with the creation of quintessential and upscale ornaments, some of which may command prices exceeding thousands. Its recently launched Black Diamond Fizz Neck, crafted from 14k gold, is available for an affordable price of $198.

Among its top-selling items are the Tomboy Gold ring and the 1976 Bracelets, which combine affordability with style. However, its Treasure Chest Eternity Band, a luxurious 14-karat yellow gold ring, stands out as one of the brand's best sellers and is priced at $2280. This eclectic range ensures Catbird caters to a broad clientele, offering pieces that fit various preferences and budgets.

4) Jennifer Zeuner

Jennifer Zeuner is a beloved jewelry brand embraced by contemporary fashion icons such as Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and more. Inspired by founder Jennifer's personal style, the brand exudes unique creativity that captivates a diverse audience.

Jennifer strives to create pieces catering to all women, from the empowered "boss lady" to the "homemaker", amalgamating modern elements into vintage fashion. One of the brand's standout pieces is the Perla 1 earring, notably worn by Hailey Bieber, and is among the best-selling items, priced at $14,900.

Another captivating piece is the Ciara hoop earring, which adds charm to the collection and is available for purchase at $22,400. Jennifer Zeuner's creations embody sophistication and elegance, catering to a clientele seeking distinct and luxurious jewelry pieces.

5) Missoma

Missoma, a UK-based jewelry brand, offers a diverse range of jewelry aimed at bolstering individual confidence and self-expression. Known for its enduring quality and commitment to sustainability, the brand has collaborated with numerous fashion editors and icons.

One noteworthy collaboration is the Harris Reed symbol of change charm choker, which is crafted from 18-carat gold plating and available for purchase at $485. Additionally, their Serpent ear stud, made from gold, is affordably priced at $65.

It's noteworthy that both Kate Middleton and Kendall Jenner have showcased their admiration for Missoma's jewelry. Kate Middleton was seen wearing the Missoma Rhodochrosite Gold Mini Pyramid Charm Hoops.

Kendall Jenner was spotted in the Ovate hoops, highlighting their affinity for the brand's stylish and versatile designs. Such endorsements from prominent figures often contribute significantly to a jewelry brand's visibility and popularity within the fashion industry.

In addition to the aforementioned jewelry brands, there are several others worth considering in 2023. Kendra Scott offers affordable custom jewelry, such as the Elisha pendant necklace priced at $65, catering to various tastes and budgets.

BaubleBar is another prominent and budget-friendly jewelry brand favored by celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kate Hudson. Furthermore, Mondo Mondo is an alluring jewelry brand that deserves attention in 2023.

Known for its enticing designs, the jewelry brand Mondo Mondo's offerings captivate audiences. With Bella Hadid adorning the gemstone-detailed cocktail ring, priced at $190, the brand showcases its unique style and allure.