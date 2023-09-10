Fenty x Puma fresh boots: Where to get, date, price, and other details explored

The Puma x Fenty franchise will launch its first product in September, the sophomore kick-off under Rihana's directory. Through the campaign of the new Avanti shoe, Rihana has displayed a total of eight unisex Avanti sneakers for adults and kids.

The singer's love of football is nothing new, and her reverence for legend Pele is the inspiration for this avant-garde. Rihana wanted to infuse the classic Puma DNA into fashionable sportswear for this launch.

With the vintage soft leather upper with rolled-up tongue, the fresh pairs from this collaboration might dominate the sneaker world as Rihana stresses the creative twist on the brand's heritage silhouette.

The shoes will sport the very basic black, grey, and white shades, and the collection is slated to launch on September 15. Sneakerheads can find the pairs in the brand stores and other select retailers.

The price range of the sneaker collection starts at $80, and it extends up to $170.

The new collection of Puma x Fenty gets the golden branding with Rihana's special creative touch

Puma x Fenty's new Avanti shoe collection has had several evolutions since the football boot appeared in the German sportswear giant. In 1968, the sportswear mogul launched its first football shoes, which catered to the feet of Maradona, Pele, and Eusebio. In 1978, another franchise began under this shoe house with jogging boots named Pume Miele. After several evolutions, it was renamed Easy Rider.

The fashion infusion in sportswear began in 1998 when Jil Sander King collaborated with the German brand. Drawing inspiration from the collection, the German sportswear mogul launched the stylish Avanti sneakers in 2001. Rihana took the retro sneaker for her sophomore launch.

8 pairs of Fenty x Puma collection ( Image via Puma )

With the upper gum outsole, the EVA wedge midsole is clubbed as the base. Adopting the soccer boot design, these sneakers get the stitched leather upper in silver chrome hues. The padded rolled-up tongue conveys the co-branding section where Fenty lettering is etched with the cougar panther logo.

The branding story continues on the quarter and heel counter when the gum cleats on the outsole continue toward the heel section. Motivated by the idea of twinning with kids, these pairs come in kids, toddlers, and adult pairs.

Below is a list of the suggested price chart:

Avanti c women sneaker - $170

Avanti c men sneaker - $170

Avanti VL women sneaker - $160

Avanti VL men sneaker - $160

Avanti VL little kids sneaker - $95

Avanti C Kids sneaker - $100

Avanti C toddler sneaker - $85

Avanti VL toddler sneaker - $80

Further details on the Fenty X Puma Avanti collection

With two different colorways - polished black and chrome silver, Rihana has poured her creative touch on the classic silhouette. When the chrome silhouette gets the stitch work, the soft black leather is adorned with rubber paneling.

Regarding this collaboration, Rihana spoke to the Press release and gave a statement.

“I wanted to bring something iconic from the archives to the street, and the late great Pelé made the Avanti shoe so iconic. ”

The chief product officer of the German sportswear mogul, Maria Valedes, expressed joy while working with the singer.

“It’s been such an exciting start to our partnership. We spent time together opening up the PUMA archive and identifying the right product that spoke to Rihanna. The Avanti is a PUMA classic with a unique and iconic point of view on terrace. I’m very happy to see this project come to life and even more excited for what the coming years have in store for us together.”

The eight new pairs of shoes are scheduled to launch on September 15 on the brand website and other selected retailers. Sneakerheads must check the website often for further details.