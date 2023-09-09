Puma x Neymar Jr. Instituto Collection: Everything we know so far

A heartwarming collaboration is born: the PUMA x Neymar Jr. Instituto Collection. Football and fashion enthusiasts alike are eager to embrace a collection with more than just material value. It embodies dreams, hope, and the very essence of community.

Neymar Jr., the Brazilian football superstar, has never shied away from paying homage to his roots. With this collaboration, PUMA celebrates Neymar's commitment to giving back, echoing the sentiments of the community that played a pivotal role in molding him.

The collection, launched September 7, is now available at PUMA.com and select PUMA stores.

This inspiring partnership, PUMA's collaboration with Neymar Jr., isn't a typical design venture. The heart of the PUMA x Neymar Jr. Instituto Collection lies in the drawings of children from the Instituto. These children were tasked with depicting 'what Neymar means to them' and showcasing how the footballer has been an inspiration.

Melding various graphics created by these budding artists, PUMA crafted the final designs, bringing their visions to life.

The children’s involvement continues beyond design. Those whose drawings made it to the collection have also been featured in the campaign, marking a journey that spanned approximately 18 months from the original sketches to the official launch. Their signatures find pride of place on the insole of the boots and the back neck sign-off of the collection’s t-shirt.

For Neymar Jr., the Instituto holds a special place in his heart. Since 2014, it has been a beacon of hope, supporting underprivileged children and their families with sports, education, and healthcare.

Through the Instituto, children gain additional skills that bolster their futures. Neymar Jr. expressed that working with these kids on the collection was an incredibly touching moment for him.

When it comes to the footwear, the FUTURE INJR football boot stands out - crafted with an adaptive FUZIONFIT360 upper, it integrates a mix of dual mesh, stretchy knit, and PWRTAPE. This ensures a firm, supportive fit, enabling those who wear them to play with or without laces.

For those seeking optimal performance, the boot’s engineered 3D textures boost ball grip and control. Simultaneously, the dual-density Dynamic Motion System outsole augments stability, agility, and traction. But that's not all; the boot incorporates at least 20% recycled materials in a move towards sustainability.

The PUMA x Neymar Jr. Instituto Collection is expansive. Beyond the previously mentioned boot, the collection showcases items like training tops, pants, jerseys, shorts, hoodies, tees, backpacks, baseball caps, shin guards, and footballs. The available items cater to both kids and adults.

The price tags of the entire PUMA x Neymar Jr. Instituto Collection are quite sensible and affordable.

Puma Future Ultimate FG/AG Neymar Jr. Instituto - Puma White/Blue/Lemon Venom/Green Limited Edition:€219.95

Puma Future Match FG/AG Neymar Jr. Instituto - PUMA White/Blue/Lemon Venom/Green Kids Limited Edition:€69.95

Puma Training Shorts Neymar Jr. Instituto - Navy/Blue: €39.95

Puma Training Shorts Neymar Jr. Instituto - Blue Kids: €19.95

Puma Training Trousers Neymar Jr. Instituto - Navy/Lemon Venom Kids: €54.95

PUMA's history, dating back to 1948, has always been about breaking boundaries, fostering collaborations, and embracing innovation. Working with athletes, celebrities, and now the Instituto with Neymar Jr., PUMA continues to solidify its commitment to community and excellence.

The PUMA x Neymar Jr. Instituto Collection transcends mere fashion. It comprises dreams, resilience, and the power of giving back. For every football fanatic or those who support meaningful collaborations, the PUMA x Neymar Jr. Instituto Collection promises to touch hearts and inspire futures.

Don't miss out on owning a piece of this heart-touching PUMA x Neymar Jr. Instituto Collection, now available for purchase at PUMA.com and select PUMA stores.