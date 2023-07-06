"Take my money": Fans elated as Puma announces K-Pop group IVE as their APAC brand ambassador

PUMA, an internationally recognized athletic wear company, recently announced an association with IVE, an influential K-pop girl group, to serve as its Asia-Pacific (APAC) ambassador. The collaboration is a huge step forward for IVE, who have emerged as an iconic name in the K-pop industry in the last few years.

As part of the agreement, IVE will serve as the brand's Asia-Pacific ambassador in 15 Asian and Oceanian countries. In conjunction with IVE, the sportswear label has committed to launching a variety of brand activities, spanning campaigns as well as events, in order to actively engage with fans and customers across the globe and capture the worldwide market.

Netizens seemed excited about the music group's latest partnership with the activewear label. One of them commented:

Internet swoon over the latest appointment of IVE as PUMA's APAC brand ambassador

As soon as the news of the partnership broke, netizens immediately took to social media to express their excitement. Many said that they will be switching from Adidas to PUMA, while others applauded the brand's decision of making the K-pop group their APAC ambassador. Some also requested the brand to make IVE their global ambassadors.

Many fans hailed the music group, with some even calling them 'queens.' Others described them as amazing and dreamlike. According to another user, the sportswear label's engagements are skyrocketing.

Many people welcomed the girls singing group into the brand's family and continued to praise them as "talented" and "beautiful." Some others said that they were proud of the emerging music group.

More about the K-pop group IVE and their latest association with PUMA

These days, K-Pop is an overwhelming force in practically every business. No matter where you are, a K-Pop endorsement for brands is not too far away. It's not surprising that the sneaker industry is also attempting to break into the market; in fact, back in March, Nike named NewJeans as its brand ambassador.

PUMA, a competing business, has now joined the fray by choosing girl group IVE as its APAC brand ambassador.

Even though they are still a young group, Wonyoung and Yujin, who were formerly members of IZ*ONE, have led IVE to success. In 2017, IVE won Best Song of the Year for "LOVE DIVE" at the 2022 Melon Music Awards, making them the third-fastest girl band to do so.

They've had a lot of success on domestic as well as international charts, including Billboard's Global 200 and Global Excl US charts. They recently released their debut Japanese album, signaling the beginning of their full-blown global activity.

Their Asian fan concert tour began in February in Korea and has since taken place in Japan, Manila, and Taipei, with additional shows scheduled for Singapore and Bangkok. The tour has been a big success, with fans looking forward to their next performance.

On the company's Instagram page, the six women commanded attention while sporting the company's track jackets as well as a range of its Suede Classics.

Beginning on July 17, IVE will be featured in the brand's marketing campaigns in 15 nations throughout Asia and Oceania, fusing IVE's captivating appeal with PUMA's enduring fashions.

Overall, the latest collaboration is projected to be a huge success, given both companies have a big presence in the APAC area. The combination of global sportswear renown and IVE's fame and achievement in the K-pop industry is guaranteed to create a lot of excitement and buzz among fans and buyers alike.

