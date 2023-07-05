PUMA is gearing up for the launch of the Breakthrough Boot Pack, which will offer advanced soccer gear for professional athletes. The footwear lineup will be accompanied by an apparel capsule featuring jerseys, shorts, and track pants.

The Breakthrough Pack is all set to enter the market on July 6, 2023, at 9:00 am GMT +5:30. It will be exclusively sold on the brand's official app and website. The prices of the items range from $35 to $140.

PUMA "Breakthrough Boot Pack" offers cleats and apparel items

An on-foot look at the upcoming cleats (Image via PUMA)

PUMA recently announced the Breakthrough Boot Pack, which includes a variety of revised ULTRA designs, women's fits, and new hues for three of the brand's footwear models.

The description of the pack on the sportswear brand's official website reads:

"Every player needs a breakthrough season. Have yours with the new ULTRA, FUTURE, and KING. This summer, we took our fastest football boot, ULTRA, and made it even faster with a completely redesigned upper. And because all good things in football come in threes – think hat-trick, three points, or treble – FUTURE and KING are back with brand-new colorways to match the new ULTRA.

"The Breakthrough Pack will be worn by the likes of Neymar Jr, Kingsley Coman, Fridolina Rolfö, Ingrid Engen, Jack Grealish, and Memphis Depay."

Soccer Laduma @Soccer_Laduma



Check it out: PUMA has unveiled the next generation of the brand's popular speed boot – the ULTRA Breakthrough edition.Check it out: fal.cn/3zwij PUMA has unveiled the next generation of the brand's popular speed boot – the ULTRA Breakthrough edition. Check it out: fal.cn/3zwij https://t.co/mG9SZStBqy

The new ULTRA models feature an ultra-lightweight top with PWRTAPE engineering to provide better support for rapid shifts in direction. Furthermore, the boots have a reinvigorated dual-density SPEEDPLATE, which gives greater traction and allows athletes to carry out more precise sprints and dribbles with the ball.

Meanwhile, the ULTRA's outer is painted a bright white to highlight the shifting colors of the PWRTAPE underneath it, with the PUMA emblem complementing the design in a variety of "Neon Pink" colors.

Beverly Maphangwa @Bevstar7 PUMA unleashed the Breakthrough Pack of ULTRA, FUTURE and KING boots. ULTRA will be worn by Kingsley Coman, Antony, Memphis Depay, Christian Pulisic, and leading women’s players at the 2023 World Championships in Australia including Fridolina Rolfö, Alex Popp and Tamires. PUMA unleashed the Breakthrough Pack of ULTRA, FUTURE and KING boots. ULTRA will be worn by Kingsley Coman, Antony, Memphis Depay, Christian Pulisic, and leading women’s players at the 2023 World Championships in Australia including Fridolina Rolfö, Alex Popp and Tamires. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Yyar8r46PT

The activewear manufacturer has also introduced two new PUMA KING models along with the all-new FUTURE style. The women's fit KING has been developed in several hues of light blue.

The FUTURE model completes the boot set. It has an all-white foundation and speckles of bright red accents merged with a zig-zag arrangement over the lateral sides and upper.

The items offered under the PUMA Breakthrough Pack are as follows:

ULTRA PRO FG/AG Men's Soccer Cleats can be availed for $130.

FUTURE PRO FG/AG Men's Soccer Cleats can be bought for $140.

FUTURE MATCH FG/AG Women's Soccer Cleats are marked with a retail price tag of $90.

ULTRA PRO FG/AG Big Kids' Soccer Cleats are priced at $110.

FUTURE MATCH TT Men's Soccer Cleats are marked at $90.

individualBLAZE Women's Soccer Shorts are priced at $35.

individualBLAZE Quarter-Zip Women's Soccer Top is priced at $55.

individualBLAZE Women's Soccer Jersey is priced at $35.

individualBLAZE Women's Soccer Training Pants can be availed for $55.

teamLIGA Training Men's Soccer Shorts 2 are priced at $25.

ULTRA MATCH TT Men's Soccer Cleats are priced at $85.

individualCUP Men's Soccer Quarter-zip Top is priced at $55.

Sneakerheads should keep an eye out for the upcoming PUMA Breakthrough Pack, which will be available in the coming days. To obtain timely updates on this lineup, check out the brand's website and get its official app.

Poll : 0 votes