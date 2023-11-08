Fact Check: Did Dior drop Bella Hadid? Brand faces boycott as May Tager replacement claim goes viral 

Dior, the luxury fashion brand, has recently courted controversy over reports suggesting they have replaced Palestinian-American supermodel Bella Hadid with Israeli model May Tager in their latest advertising campaign following Hadid’s vociferous support for Palestinians online.

Bella Hadid, who has amplified her criticism of Israel’s continuous offensive attack on Gaza, has represented Dior Beauty since 2016. However, a video for the brand's new perfume, La Collection Privee, exclusively featured May Tager. The campaign prompted widespread speculation that Hadid was ousted from the prominent position due to her support for Palestinians on Instagram.

Expand Tweet

As the speculation continued to spread on social media, the hashtag "Boycott Dior" began circulating online after the unverified claim was confirmed by Turkish news agency Yeni Şafak English and later confirmed by a local Israeli newspaper. A local Israeli newspaper’s statement read:

“While many companies around the world refrain from openly supporting Israel, international brand Dior has chosen Israeli model May Tager to lead their campaign, a role previously held by Bella Hadid, who has long been an advocate for the Palestinian cause and a vocal critic of Israel.”

However, it should be noted that the luxury brand has not issued an official statement regarding the alleged replacement of Hadid with Tager.

This is not the first time claims suggesting the fashion house severing ties with Hadid have surfaced online. In 2022, several social media accounts said that the fashion house had parted ways with Hadid after the 27-year-old participated in a pro-Palestine rally. At the time, Hadid faced criticism from prominent figures, including political talk show host Bill Maher, who said:

"Bella Hadid and her friends would run screaming to Tel Aviv if they had to live in Gaza for one day."

However, the reports were quickly shut down by Diet Prada, who, citing sources from the fashion brand, reported that Dior was still in business with Hadid. So the veracity of the recent claim suggesting Dior has dropped Hadid cannot be confirmed.

Dior did not drop Bella Hadid who has represented Dior Beauty since 2016.

Recent unverified reports suggesting Dior has dropped Bella Hadid for Israeli model May Tager have sparked outrage online, leading the luxury fashion house to face calls for a boycott.

The reports seemingly surfaced after the timing of the brand's new campaign featuring Tager coincided with Hadid championing Palestinians in a string of Instagram posts. In a recent Instagram Story on Wednesday, the 27-year-old wrote:

“What is the point of international law anymore if [it will not be] abided by? The IOF and Israelis just get away with anything these days.”

Hadid was referring to Amnesty International confirming Israel has used artillery shells containing white phosphorus along Lebanon’s southern border between October 10 and 16, 2023. The use of white phosphorus is illegal by international law as it can burn human flesh down to the bone.

Meanwhile, as claims suggesting Hadid was fired from the brand over her support for Palestine surfaced online, netizens expressed their outrage, saying that they would stop purchasing goods from the brand.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, it should be noted that Hadid’s absence from the video could be due to the model taking a leave of absence from work this year. In August, Hadid said that she would not participate in many prominent shows this year due to her treatment for undisclosed health issues. However, she said that she would be back when she was ready to work.

Meanwhile, the luxury brand has not confirmed claims suggesting the 27-year-old was fired from their campaign over her support for Palestine.