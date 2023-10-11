BLACKPINK's Jisoo is now the Top Influencer for Dior Spring/Summer 2024, bringing in 26% or $11.5M of Dior’s total EMV (earned media value), as per Vogue Business' reports published on October 11. The brand also secured the top spot in the EMV ranking for the SS24 collection, amassing an impressive total value of $44 million. This number does not reflect its participation in the Paris Fashion Week alone, but for the entire SS24 season.

The French luxury house's global brand ambassador was undeniably one of the most anticipated faces at Dior's SS24 runway show for the latest season of the Paris Fashion Week. She also made an appearance at the Dior J'adore! exhibition, winning hearts this fashion month.

Despite Jisoo's impact not being a surprise for the K-pop group's fans, aka BLINKs, they are still busy showering their love on social media for their "QUEEN DIOR".

BLACKPINK's Jisoo becomes Top Influencer, powering Dior's success in SS24

Jisoo, who was seen sitting front row at the Dior SS24 runway, also became the talk of the town for attracting cameras at the event where names like Robert Pattinson, Yara Shahidi, and Jennifer Lawrence, among others, were also present. Chosen as the face of Dior back in 2021, the 28-year-old BLACKPINK vocalist has always garnered considerable attention at the brand's events, and this season was no different.

According to Vogue Business, apart from the FLOWER singer, other celebs and brands listed under the top 10 brands of SS24 by earned media value include K-pop boy group ENHYPEN for Prada (#2), actor-singer Zendaya for Louis Vuitton (#3), and Kylie Jenner for Schiaparelli (#4), to name a few. On the other hand, fellow BLACKPINK member, Rosé stands at #7 for Saint Laurent.

BLACKPINK's eldest member, who is known for her breathtaking visuals and elegant fashion, embodies Dior's essence in a way that has led BLINKs to lovingly dub her "Princess Dior." Cementing the status, her latest feat as the Paris-based brand's global ambassador for fashion and beauty is being celebrated on social media.

More on BLACKPINK's Jisoo

The All Eyes On Me artist has also amassed praise for her solo debut single album titled ME, released back in March of this year. Meanwhile, her FLOWER MV recently became the Fastest Music Video by a Korean Female Soloist to reach 400M+ YouTube views (in 185 days).

At the same time, along with fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie and soloist Somi, BLACKPINK's Jisoo currently owns the top three of the highest charting songs by female soloists on the MelOn Daily Chart this year, where FLOWER is at #2.