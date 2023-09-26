British tennis star Emma Raducanu showcased her enduring style and grace as she made a stunning appearance in a classy black and white dress during Dior's Spring 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week, despite her ongoing recovery from injury.

The 2021 US Open champion created quite a buzz on social media on Tuesday as she attended the show in Paris. She radiated joy, enthusiastically greeting her fans and the camera while walking the red carpet with a beaming smile that captured the attention of many.

Another picture offered a closer look at the 20-year-old sensation.

A Twitter user also shared a video of her seated in the front row, observing as the models elegantly walked the runway, showcasing the designer's clothing and accessories to the enthusiastic audience.

Emma Raducanu has been an ambassador of Dior since 2021 after signing a deal worth £2 million. After her US Open victory, the fashion brand swiftly featured her, dressing her in one of their distinctive outfits for the premiere of James Bond's "No Time To Die."

"Being able to wear a dress like that made with all the magic in the Dior ateliers was a totally unique experience" - Raducanu told Vogue

"Next season I'll be back" - Emma Raducanu discusses her comeback.

2022 US Open - Day 2 Emma Raducanu

Raducanu's last match was in April, and she's only played nine matches this year. It's been a tough year for her due to injuries, causing her to miss major tournaments like the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open following wrist and ankle surgeries in May.

In a recent BBC Sport interview, Raducanu stated she'll return to tennis action next season. She found it tough to watch this season's Grand Slams pass by but remained committed to her recovery and staying focused.

"Next season I'll be back. This season all the slams were finished so it was difficult to watch them go by but I was trying to stay in my lane as much as possible and keep focused on my recovery" She stated

Raducanu reached her career-high ranking of No. 10 in the WTA rankings in July 2022. Remarkably, she became the first British woman to claim a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade's Wimbledon victory in 1977. Additionally, Raducanu's incredible feat at the US Open included winning the title without dropping a single set.