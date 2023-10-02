Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny relationship timeline: Kardashian star goes official at Gucci

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have made their relationship official by starring together in the new Gucci travel accessories advertisement. This supermodel-musician combo has taken the internet by storm with their dating rumors since the beginning of the year. The couple was first spotted together in February 2023 with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in New York.

The latest Gucci campaign titled "Gucci Ancora" celebrates love within the Gucci community. Released on September 30, 2023, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny became the sensation of the Gucci Valigeria travel line. Gucci introduced this new campaign featuring Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny:

"The House's latest campaign embraces the spirit of 'Gucci Ancora,' celebrating the love at the heart of Gucci's community. Shot at an airport, the starting point of journeys, the campaign explores the intimacy of traveling together through the creative lens of Anthony Seklaoui. Stills capture the fleeting spirit of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's airport stroll, redefining the Jet Set glamour of the 1990s."

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny relationship timeline

It all began in February 2023 when the couple dined at a fine restaurant in Los Angeles with the Biebers, sparking rumors of a double date night.

Weeks before their appearance in New York, Kendall commented that she didn't need a boyfriend, but Bad Bunny suddenly changed the dynamics, becoming the focal point of their relationship. On March 8, 2023, the two of them were spotted kissing in a parking lot, and the pictures were published by TMZ. Following that, Kendall took the rumors to the next level by taking Bunny on a horse-riding date, knowing the Supermodel's love for horses.

The couple even added some PDA spice at Coachella 2023, where Bunny performed, and Jenner supported him from the crowd. During the concert, Bunny shared some personal insights:

"People think they know the lives of famous people—but they don't. You won't get to know the real me through a video on Instagram, an interview, or a TikTok. If you really want to get to know me, I invite you to my home."

Again, on April 26, 2023, the couple went on a casual date to Tyler the Creator's concert in L.A. On April 29th, they were both spotted having a dinner date at the celebrity hotspot Carbone before heading to Pergola. On May 01, 2023, the couple made their Met Gala appearance and then attended an after-party together.

On May 12, 2023, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny made their first official public outing together at the Crypto.com Arena, spreading dating rumors globally. On May 14, 2023, the couple wore matching black leather jackets for a dinner date in NYC. On June 20 and June 21, 2023, the couple was seen together with their friends, all dressed in white. When asked about the relationship rumors, Kendall said:

"I try to find the balance of keeping things private and sacred while not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side. Does that make sense? … I'll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that's the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway."

Here are the following dates the couple made public appearances:

July 26, 2023: Sushi date.

July 31, 2023: Dark outfits date.

August 13, 2023: Made out and danced at a Drake show.

August 27, 2023: Bunny posted a rare video with Kendall.

August 28, 2023: Bunny wore Kendall's K initial necklace.

September 12, 2023: Bad Bunny spoke out to fans criticizing his romance with Kendall.

September 15, 2023: They spent the day together in NYC.

September 22, 2023: Front-row debut at Milan Fashion Week.

September 30, 2023: Appeared together in a luxurious Gucci campaign.

With the couple now finally making things official, people are more interested in Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship.