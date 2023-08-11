5 best Gold Jewellery products to invest in 2023

The five best gold jewellery products to invest in, in 2023 aren't mere accessories, but timeless classics. Nothing enhances an outfit quite like a gleaming piece of gold jewellery. From bold chains to delicate rings, gold jewellery adds texture and allure to any ensemble. As observed on the AW23 runways, gold in various shades has become one of the leading trends of the year. It is being embraced by celebrities and style influencers alike.

Investment in vintage pieces like those from Susan Caplan or modern accessories from La Manso has become a style statement. Whether opting for the luck of Wilhemina Garcia's four-leaf clover necklace or the Dante-inspired works of Alighieri, fashionistas have choices abound.

From minimalist anklets to striking gold necklaces, these pieces are designed to remain in style season after season. More than impulse purchases, they are perfect investment pieces that reflect both taste and personality. Here are some of the best gold jewellery products one can invest in to amp up their collection and look classy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best gold jewellery products to invest in this year

1) Astrid & Miyu Dome Huggies in Gold

Astrid & Miyu Dome Huggies in Gold (Image via Getty)

A pair of earrings that one can wear with any outfit is no less than bliss. These 18k gold-plated recycled sterling silver earrings from the Serenity collection are an affordable stylish choice and provide a perfect chunky addition to one's look. For those looking for a classy yet budget-friendly alternative for a pair of gold earrings, it can be a great option.

These are available for £65 on the Astrid and Miu website along with multiple other options.

2) Daniella Draper Gold Ladies' Wishbone Band

Daniella Draper Gold Ladies' Wishbone Band (Image via Getty)

The Wishbone band from Daniella Draper is one of the best gold jewellery products to invest in this year. The ring traditionally represents hope and prosperity and a wishbone ring is usually used in weddings to wish a "Forever of good luck." A textured finish, inspired by the wishbone's luck and unity, makes this band the perfect addition for stacking gold rings.

The Daniella Draper Wishbone brand is crafted in the UK and is priced at £320.

3) Alemdara Studio Altan Hand of Hamsa Necklace in Yellow Gold

Alemdara Studio Altan Hand of Hamsa Necklace in Yellow Gold (Image via Getty)

Whether it is a brunch, a casual office gathering or a special date, this necklace is one that will make any and every outfit stand out. The chic handcrafted, diamond-studded gold hamsa necklace by Alemdara Studio adds a protective, ancient touch to one's daily wear.

It is available for £475 on Alemdara's website and is definitely one of the best gold jewellery products one can invest in.

4) Daniella Draper Gold Citrine Maxi Claw Ring

Daniella Draper Gold Citrine Maxi Claw Ring (Image via Getty)

A statement ring like this one is usually on the list of any fashion enthusiast as one of the best gold jewellery products. Given how versatile it is, it can also be used as an engagement ring. While the stone setting is beautiful, the ring also provides some security for it. The citrine claw ring, made from 100% recycled solid 9-carat yellow gold, offers an extraordinary keepsake.

The price of £1,200 is a good value for money especially if one loves to experiment with rings.

5) Cartier Panthère de Cartier 22mm Small 18-Karat Gold Watch

Cartier Panthère de Cartier 22mm Small 18-Karat Gold Watch (Image via Getty)

The Cartier watch is like a cherry on top of a list of the best gold jewellery products for 2023. This watch speaks of status, style and elegance, and is a great piece to add to one's collection. This gold Cartier watch is more than just a timepiece and stands as a luxurious symbol, a piece of art to be cherished.

It is priced at £37,100 and is a great option to be gifted to someone as well.

The best gold jewellery products to invest in 2023 mentioned here offer a blend of style, tradition, and modernity. Ranging from the minimalist to the grand, these pieces from renowned brands like Astrid & Miyu, Daniella Draper, Alemdara Studio, and Cartier, cater to different tastes and needs. They are not only fashionable but carry significance and value.

As symbols of status, luck, protection, or love, they can be cherished and passed down through generations. An investment in gold jewellery transcends mere aesthetics, it's an investment in meaning and legacy, ensuring that the beauty and significance will endure through time.