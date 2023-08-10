5 best New Balance colorways launched in 2023

New Balance, a brand once viewed as a favorite of boring dad sneakers across America, has become a fashion-forward brand in its own right. The brand has been collaborating with designers like Salehe Bembury, JJJJound, and Aimé Leon Dore, and these collaborations have seen the brand grow for four straight years.

NB is known for its neutral color palate, but it has changed recently. In 2023, NB released a collection of colorful sneakers that pays homage to contemporary art and new youthful fashion trend. Not only one or two but an uncountable number of colorful NB sneakers have made their way to the sneaker community.

New Balance 9060 and 990v6 have seen the most colorful makeover in 2023

1) New Balance 9060 “Glow”

The NB 9060 "Glow" is a design concept that draws inspiration from the label's classic 99x models, with visual similarities to the design of the Y2K era. The pair comprises a mesh, suede, and leather blend, all adorned with vibrant colors and glow-in-the-dark effects. Grey serves as the anchor color, while bold "Green," "Volt" and "Crimson" hues add a summery flair to the design.

The pair is further enhanced with a signature NB AbzORB midsole, cushioned with SBS technology. Finally, the "N" logo and "New Balance" branding are incorporated into the pair, as are "Glow" tongues and insoles. The pair was released on June 16 with a price tag of $175.

2) New Balance 990v6 Made In USA “Magenta Pop”

NB 990v6 "Magenta Pop" has been included in the highly anticipated 'Made in USA' range. White and "Limestone" hues provide a neutral backdrop to the silhouette's mesh, leather, and pig suede foundation. In contrast, "Magenta" and "Purple" hues accentuate some of the more intricate details, such as wavy overlays, heel counter, and tongue labels.

To complete the look, the signature "N" insignias are affixed to the profiles, while the "990" badge is affixed to the lateral heel, and the midsole is equipped with FuelCell technology. The pair was released on June 16th with a price tag of $220.

3) Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 “Lapis Lazuli”

Action Bronson's favorite stone, Lapis Lazuli, has been reimagined in a muted colorway reminiscent of the "Baklava" edition. This sneaker features a Black mesh base with "Aqua Slate" overlays on a "Dark Navy" mudguard. The sneaker also features a vibrant "Lapis" across the eye stay, midsole, and outsole, complemented by "Aquamarine" pieces.

To complete the sneaker, Silver overlays are applied around the ankle collar, in line with the tongue tag, "990," and "N" branding. The pair was released on June 30th with a price tag of $220.

4) New Balance 9060 “Beach Glass Pink”

This New Balance 9060 “Beach Glass Pink” is made of mesh and leather and comes in a variety of colors. The mesh base is light blue, changing to white on the heel. It also has a mesh tongue and the "N" logo on the sides. There's also some extra branding on the tab and heels. To finish it off, it rests on a super-soft leather sole.

The pair was released on July 1st with a price tag of $150.

5) New Balance 9060 “Prism Purple”

NB 9060 "Prism Purple" is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Inspired by the futuristic design of the 99X models, this pair has a Y2K aesthetic and is firmly anchored in purple. The leather overlays and laces are complemented by bold hits of "Glow," "Orange," "Yellow," and "Blue" scattered throughout the pair's liner and multi-colored midsole.

Completing the final details are the "ABZORB" and "SBS" cushioning in the midsole and the diamond-shaped outsole pattern. The pair was released on July 1st with a price tag of $150.

With these innovative and creative sneaker pair releases, NB is gradually upgrading its reputation in the sneaker industry.