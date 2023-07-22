Stone Island x New Balance FuelCell C_1 sneaker pack: Where to buy, release date, price, and more details explored 

Stone Island and New Balance have collaborated to release a new running shoe called the FuelCell C_1. Following several teasers, the fashion label and New Balance Tokyo Design Studio have officially unveiled their joint design for the FuelCell C_1, which comes in two distinctive hues.

The thorough breakdown of what to anticipate from the pair is given in the close-up pictures, which also reveal a graphic design inspired by an old design from 1990.

On July 25, this pack—which will come in two colorways—will only be offered exclusively through the fashion label's platforms. Then, on July 28, it will see a global release via the official website of New Balance.

Stone Island x New Balance FuelCell C_1 sneaker pack will come in men's sizes

The fashion label has been working closely with the Tokyo Design Studio, a sub-label that is credited for some of the footwear brand's most avant-garde products to date, ever since the start of its association with New Balance. The two have joined forces to produce yet another "revolutionary" silhouette as part of their ongoing partnership, the FuelCell C_1.

The upcoming TDS FuelCell C_1 combines performance with style in two distinct hues, both influenced by camouflage from the Italian luxury label's AW90 collection. Although the sole is oversized and extends past the heel of the shoe, it also acts as a counterweight to the toe push-off.

The upper is likewise well-designed, with a knit fabric made of cotton and synthetic fibers. The fixture also has numerous instances of co-branding, a magnet-powered rapid lacing system, and a sculpted Compass logo at its heel.

The Designer Director of the fashion label, Silvio Rivetti said,

“I consider what Stone Island and New Balance are doing a real collaborative relationship.”

The Lead Footwear Designer of New Balance, James Lee also added,

“This collaboration between New Balance and Stone Island is unlike any other –- both brands have a dedication to innovation and craft that drives them to go against the grain.”

According to the sneaker label, this ground-breaking sneaker model, New Balance FuelCell C_1 sneaker represents the commitment to creativity and craftsmanship at the heart of both businesses.

It is a reflection of Stone Island's history of textile inventions. Modern performance technology from New Balance is showcased with a full-length FuelCell midsole and carbon fiber plate. These creative and practical qualities come together unlike ever before thanks to the Tokyo Design Studio's inventive thinking.

Exaggerated design details such as an outsole that protrudes past the shoe's heel are more than just a nice touch. The extra weight balances out FuelCell's toe push-off, energy-returning sensation. The first FuelCell C_1 colorway borrows colors and a camouflage design from vintage clothing of the fashion label.

Sneakerheads who are curious about which actual retailers will carry the pair on July 25 and their locations, can check out this list:

Milan, Rome, London, Paris, Munich, Sylt

New York, Los Angeles, Chicago

Stone Island Tokyo Aoyama Flagship

Stone Island Seoul Flagship

Shanghai Reel, Shanghai IAPM,

Nanjing Deji,

SKPs Beijing, SKPs Chengdu,

Sanya International Duty-Free Complex