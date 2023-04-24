Hit or Miss: 5 most outrageous fashion moments at Coachella 2023 Weekend 2

Coachella is one of the most popular music and arts festivals in the world, held annually in California. With its eclectic lineup of performers and fashion-forward attendees, the event has become a hotbed for fashion trends and style inspiration.

The festival's bohemian esthetic and desert setting has influenced a unique fashion culture, with attendees sporting everything from floral crowns and flowing maxi dresses to vintage band tees and denim cutoffs. Fashion has become an essential part of the biggest music event's experience, with festival-goers often spending months planning their outfits and curating their festival wardrobes.

Let's take a sneak peek at the fashion moments at Coachella 2023 Weekend 2.

From Zendaya to Sia, celebs aced their fashion moments at Coachella 2023 Weekend 2

1) Zendaya

ベル 🤍💙🖤 @pointbreak2014

Singer Zendaya is so happy with her stint alongside Labrinth. 🤍



#Zendaya

#COACHELLA2023 Baby girl Z performing at Coachella is so refreshing!Singer Zendaya is so happy with her stint alongside Labrinth. 🤍 Baby girl Z performing at Coachella is so refreshing!Singer Zendaya is so happy with her stint alongside Labrinth. 🤍#Zendaya#COACHELLA2023 https://t.co/saqC1f1F8L

Zendaya wore a light pink minidress with satin bow detail and tiered ruffles layered over a white tank at Coachella weekend 2. She also wore thigh-high black boots. Zendaya surprised festivalgoers during Labrinth's set during Weekend 2, performing "All for Us" and "I'm Tired," both of which were written for and featured on her HBO series Euphoria. This also marked her first return to live music performance in over seven years.

2) BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK was probably one of the biggest fashion moments at Coachella 2023 Weekend 2. BLACKPINK wore a range of outfits by Mugler, Dr. Martens, Christian Louboutin, and more for their weekend 2 performance at the event. Jennie arrived in a light blue silk crop top, micro-length shorts, and a pair of matching calf-high boots. Jisoo wore a David Koma pre-Fall 2023 ensemble for Weekend 2.

For their final outfit change, each of the BLACKPINK members donned a light pink Mugler outfit, all custom crystal-embellished designs by Casey Cadwallader.

3) Sia

Sia wore a leopard print top with a matching bow at Coachella Weekend 2. Her hair looked quite cute while covering her face with a pink and black leopard print on it. Sia joined Labrinth for their song "Thunderclouds" at the event's Weekend 2. Maddie Ziegler also danced at Sia's performance at the biggest music event.

4) Rosalía

Rosalía wore a bold pink billowy top by Acne and Rick Owens sunglasses on the stage alongside her fiance Rauw Alejandro at the event's Weekend 2. She also wore a sheer black cardigan-style top with long billowing sleeves and a Y2K motocross-inspired bralette and pants.

5) Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang is wearing a half-red and half-black suit with a shoe in the same color combination. His hair was giving Sia-vibe with half-black and half-white. Jackson Wang was the first Chinese artist to ever perform at the event for two consecutive years. He performed at the Sahara Tent during the event. He rolled out quite an iconic show this year, leaving the audience in awe.

Over the years, several fashion moments have emerged from the biggest music event, from Kylie Jenner's rainbow braids to Beyoncé's iconic yellow hoodie and denim shorts outfit. Celebrities, influencers, and everyday festival-goers have all contributed to the festival's fashion legacy, making the event a trendsetter in the world of music and fashion.

Stay tuned to know more about some iconic fashion moments at Coachella 2023.

Poll : 0 votes