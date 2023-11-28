"It's like Christmas Day rn": Charli XCX and George Daniel engagement claim stirs fan frenzy online 

English singer Charli XCX sent her fans into a frenzy on Tuesday, November 28, after posting a car selfie highlighting her ring finger with what appears to be an engagement ring. The photo was reposted across social media platforms, sparking speculations that the 31-year-old songstress was engaged to her beau, George Daniel, from British pop rock band The 1975.

Charli did not share the picture from her official Instagram account @charli_xcx, but rather from her private burner account, where a lot of her fans follow her. Fans took to TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement and happiness for the singer’s supposed engagement.

The Boom Clap hitmaker reportedly first met the 33-year-old drummer when she and the band worked with Filipino singer No Rome on the track Spinning in March 2021. Charli later collaborated with George again on her fifth studio album, Crash, released in March 2022.

The two worked on the title track and several other songs on the album’s deluxe edition. Charlie XCX and George Daniel sparked dating rumors in the same month and finally confirmed their romance in May 2022 when the couple was spotted enjoying a vacation together.

After Charli XCX’s latest post on her private Instagram account, fans are rejoicing and eagerly waiting for her and George to tie the knot. One fan on X expressed her joy over the news and compared the supposed engagement news with Christmas Eve.

Expand Tweet

Charli XCX supposedly teasing engagement with George Daniel prompts frenzied reactions among fans

While some fans were immediately convinced that Charli XCX was wearing an engagement ring in the photo, others wondered if it was her right hand since it was a selfie. However, one user cleared the doubt by pointing out that Charlie has a mole on her right lip, and in the picture, the mole is on the other side of her face, which meant that the singer held up her left hand.

Expand Tweet

A few people also said that the diamond on the ring was rather small for an engagement ring, especially for someone like Charli XCX, implying that George Daniel should have gone for a bigger ring if he proposed to her for marriage. Others just expressed their undivided fulfillment with the news.

Fans react to Charli XCX's supposed engagement with George Daniel. (Image via X/@kaylaraejepsen)

Fans react to Charli's supposed engagement with George Daniel. (Image via X/@4THGRADEFILMS)

Fans react to Charli's supposed engagement with George Daniel. (Image via X/@gmspice_)

Fans react to Charli's supposed engagement with George Daniel. (Image via X/@owomoxcx)

Fans react to Charli's supposed engagement with George Daniel. (Image via X/@_onclejazz)

Fans react to Charli's supposed engagement with George Daniel. (Image via X/@vividrry)

Fans react to Charli's supposed engagement with George Daniel. (Image via X/@mazzypopstar)

Fans react to Charli's supposed engagement with George Daniel. (Image via X/@mazzypopstar)

Fans react to Charli's supposed engagement with George Daniel. (Image via X/@mazzypopstar)

Fans react to Charli's supposed engagement with George Daniel. (Image via X/@mazzypopstar)

Charlie XCX is yet to confirm her engagement to George Daniel. However, some of her fans were concerned that posting her selfie on social media might lead her to delete her private account.

So, they asked others not to share the username of her burner account and refrain from circulating the selfie even more, reasoning that Charlie XCX might have only meant the picture to be seen by a selective group of people. Otherwise, they said, she would have posted it on her main.