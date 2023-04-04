Who is Zaza Demon? AOC Twitter Burner account conspiracy explored as viral tweets surface 

New York’s Congresswoman AOC, aka Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, allegedly owned a burner account after a mysterious Twitter handle @zazasmoka responded to a tweet by @realnikohouse in first person. Though the 33-year-old Democratic representative has not yet addressed the claims, several tweets from the mysterious accounts were shared on Twitter to prove its connection with Alexandria.
The revelations began when @realnikohouse replied to a retweet of one of Alexandria’s tweets by @zazasmoka. The tweet was about the Congresswoman calling out another person for being transphobic, to which Niko House sarcastically replied that @AOC voted to send money to Ukraine and fund the Israeli apartheid.
Niko House replied to the retweet by Zaza Demon and thus mentioned both Alexandria and Zaza in the tweet, to which Zaza further responded:
"Lol and what makes you think that i did anything to support nazis? You're delusional. Seek help."
Although Zaza Demon deleted the comment, the first-person response, added to several other retweets of Alexandria's posts by the now-deleted account @zazasmoka, firmed Niko's belief that it was the Congresswoman's burner account.
Tweets alleging Zaza Demon is AOC's burner account
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted asking Alexandria if Zaza Demon was her burner account. Greene shared a tweet where Zaza seemingly wished death upon right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh, who tweeted about the dangers caused by the trans movement.
Walsh wrote that he arrived at the conclusion years ago that the trans movement is the greatest evil faced by the United States. He continued that he became more certain of the fact with each passing day and asserted that he was determined to oppose it till his last breath.
To this, Zaza Demon replied and called Matt Walsh a "hateful freak" and wrote:
“I can’t wait until you p**s off a trans person that actually is as unhinged as you say they all are…can’t be a bigot if you’re no longer breathing.”
Walsh spoke up after Ian Miles Cheong shared a screenshot of the tweet's replies. The author asked Alexandria to address the issue and condemn whatever Zaza Demon said if the account did not belong to her. Otherwise, he said, it would be assumed that Alexandria supports the rhetoric.
Other screenshots of tweet replies from Zaza Demon's account to AOC-related posts were shared to further claim that it was the Democrat's burner account since the account seemed to defend Alexandria and throw retorts at anyone who insulted her.
The source of AOC's burner account claims
The fiasco originated when video footage of a meet-up between Ocasio-Cortez and Chaya Raichik was shared on Twitter by Alejandra Caraballo, a trans activist who had previously testified before Congress. Raichik owns the far-right and anti-LGBT Twitter account, Libs of TikTok.
The two met when Chaya Raichik tried to hand Ocasio-Cortez an ethics complaint for telling lies about her son on the Congress floor. She also attempted to take a photo with the Democrat shortly before Ocasio-Cortez recognized the TikTok star and refused to take a photo with her. Ocasio-Cortez told Chaya Raichik before walking away:
“You’re actually super transphobic, and I never want to share a space with you.”
The Congresswoman quote-tweeted the clip and seemingly took pride in what she told Raichik. AOC wrote:
The account with Zaza Demon as their name retweeted Alexandria's tweet, to which @realnikohouse replied and addressed his comment to the Democrat. However, after Niko House made an expose-tweet to claim that @zazasmoka was Alexandria's burner account, he also came up with a screenshot of a Google search of the name "Zaza" and shared it on Twitter.
As per the search, the nickname Zaza is a short form for Balthazer, Zachary, Alexander, or any other name with the "za" sound. Niko House connected the reference to AOC's name, Alexandria, and further stuck to his claim that Zaza Demon was indeed the NY Congresswoman's burner account.
However, several people pointed out why Zaza might have replied to Niko's comment from a first-person perspective. They ridiculed Niko for not understanding how Twitter works as they pointed out that Niko replied to Zaza's retweet of AOC's post.
Thus, his reply automatically tagged both Alexandria and Zaza's accounts. This may have made @zazasmoka think the comment was directed at her, so she replied in the first person.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is yet to address these allegations. However, burner accounts are typically used by prominent public figures to either troll or lurk from behind a pseudonym. It's quite a common practice among politicians. In 2019, Sen. Mitt Romney also admitted to using a burner account under the name Pierre Delecto.