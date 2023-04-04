Who is Zaza Demon? AOC Twitter Burner account conspiracy explored as viral tweets surface 

New York’s Congresswoman AOC, aka Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, allegedly owned a burner account after a mysterious Twitter handle @zazasmoka responded to a tweet by @realnikohouse in first person. Though the 33-year-old Democratic representative has not yet addressed the claims, several tweets from the mysterious accounts were shared on Twitter to prove its connection with Alexandria.

The revelations began when @realnikohouse replied to a retweet of one of Alexandria’s tweets by @zazasmoka. The tweet was about the Congresswoman calling out another person for being transphobic, to which Niko House sarcastically replied that @AOC voted to send money to Ukraine and fund the Israeli apartheid.

Joe Biden Hates Black People @realnikohouse @AOC



Niko House replied to the retweet by Zaza Demon and thus mentioned both Alexandria and Zaza in the tweet, with the message: "But you vote to send money to Nazis and to fund the Israeli apartheid. But hey, at least you stood up to a TikTok star."

Niko House replied to the retweet by Zaza Demon and thus mentioned both Alexandria and Zaza in the tweet, to which Zaza further responded:

"Lol and what makes you think that i did anything to support nazis? You're delusional. Seek help."

Although Zaza Demon deleted the comment, the first-person response, added to several other retweets of Alexandria's posts by the now-deleted account @zazasmoka, firmed Niko's belief that it was the Congresswoman's burner account.

Joe Biden Hates Black People @realnikohouse

YOOOOO!!! AOC has burned accounts. I responded to one of her posts reminding her that she sends money to Nazis, and some random account responded to me speaking in first person as if I attacked them. Then that same person DELETED the tweets

Tweets alleging Zaza Demon is AOC's burner account

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted asking Alexandria if Zaza Demon was her burner account. Greene shared a tweet where Zaza seemingly wished death upon right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh, who tweeted about the dangers caused by the trans movement.

Walsh wrote that he arrived at the conclusion years ago that the trans movement is the greatest evil faced by the United States. He continued that he became more certain of the fact with each passing day and asserted that he was determined to oppose it till his last breath.

To this, Zaza Demon replied and called Matt Walsh a "hateful freak" and wrote:

“I can’t wait until you p**s off a trans person that actually is as unhinged as you say they all are…can’t be a bigot if you’re no longer breathing.”

Walsh spoke up after Ian Miles Cheong shared a screenshot of the tweet's replies. The author asked Alexandria to address the issue and condemn whatever Zaza Demon said if the account did not belong to her. Otherwise, he said, it would be assumed that Alexandria supports the rhetoric.

Matt Walsh @MattWalshBlog
Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray
What did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mean by this?

Hi @AOC, this isn't you wishing death on me is it? Many are speculating that this is your burner account. You need to come out and denounce this kind of rhetoric or we can only assume that you support it.

Other screenshots of tweet replies from Zaza Demon's account to AOC-related posts were shared to further claim that it was the Democrat's burner account since the account seemed to defend Alexandria and throw retorts at anyone who insulted her.

The source of AOC's burner account claims

The fiasco originated when video footage of a meet-up between Ocasio-Cortez and Chaya Raichik was shared on Twitter by Alejandra Caraballo, a trans activist who had previously testified before Congress. Raichik owns the far-right and anti-LGBT Twitter account, Libs of TikTok.

Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_
.@AOC told Chaya Raichik aka libs of tiktok that she's transphobic straight to her face when she ran into her.

The two met when Chaya Raichik tried to hand Ocasio-Cortez an ethics complaint for telling lies about her son on the Congress floor. She also attempted to take a photo with the Democrat shortly before Ocasio-Cortez recognized the TikTok star and refused to take a photo with her. Ocasio-Cortez told Chaya Raichik before walking away:

“You’re actually super transphobic, and I never want to share a space with you.”

The Congresswoman quote-tweeted the clip and seemingly took pride in what she told Raichik. AOC wrote:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC



Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_
.@AOC told Chaya Raichik aka libs of tiktok that she's transphobic straight to her face when she ran into her.

You bet I did. NYC doesn't play with bigots and transphobes and neither do I. Have a great day! 🙂🏳️‍⚧️

The account with Zaza Demon as their name retweeted Alexandria's tweet, to which @realnikohouse replied and addressed his comment to the Democrat. However, after Niko House made an expose-tweet to claim that @zazasmoka was Alexandria's burner account, he also came up with a screenshot of a Google search of the name "Zaza" and shared it on Twitter.

As per the search, the nickname Zaza is a short form for Balthazer, Zachary, Alexander, or any other name with the "za" sound. Niko House connected the reference to AOC's name, Alexandria, and further stuck to his claim that Zaza Demon was indeed the NY Congresswoman's burner account.

However, several people pointed out why Zaza might have replied to Niko's comment from a first-person perspective. They ridiculed Niko for not understanding how Twitter works as they pointed out that Niko replied to Zaza's retweet of AOC's post.

Thus, his reply automatically tagged both Alexandria and Zaza's accounts. This may have made @zazasmoka think the comment was directed at her, so she replied in the first person.

Cook Boss @hoffman_hitman
@realnikohouse @AOC @zazasmoka Do you see how this works? You replied to both of them, not just AOC lol you manufactured this whole thing cause you don't know how Twitter works 🤣

KCV @KCV16
@realnikohouse @AOC @zazasmoka man you answered to AOC and zazasmoka... one of them answered.... you just made the rookie mistake that both accounts were the same...

Dashie @AdorableDashie
@realnikohouse @AOC @zazasmoka You replied to zazasmoka from the very start, which is why zaza thought your comment was directed at her.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is yet to address these allegations. However, burner accounts are typically used by prominent public figures to either troll or lurk from behind a pseudonym. It's quite a common practice among politicians. In 2019, Sen. Mitt Romney also admitted to using a burner account under the name Pierre Delecto.

