What did AOC say about straight men? Instagram video sparks online debate

American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, sparked an online debate over her recent comments on conservatives, cisgender individuals, and straight men.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse, transphobia, and p*dophilia.

On March 27, the 33-year-old personality took to her Instagram handle to share a video hailing the LGBTQIA+ community for challenging "patriarchal and oppressive norms."

In the lengthy video, AOC revealed she was first "hit on" by an older man at the age of 14 when she had her braces on. She then detailed an encounter with a "grown man" who used to pleasure himself in front of the restaurant where she worked in her early 20s.

The politician then stated that "people in power" and conservatives use "culture wars" to turn people against the LGBTQIA+ community who challenge the "institutions of power.”

AOC blamed cisgender men for s*xual abuse incidents

After AOC narrated her unfortunate experience, she added that several women experience the same thing because of s*xually abusive "straight men."

She said:

“And, when you actually look at who’s committing this abuse, it’s majority straight men.”

She then explained her stance on the issue and pointed out how "predatory cisgender and often straight men" behave when they are in the company of women and children.

She added:

"Many of these disgusting and insinuating attacks on trans and LGBT people are actually projections of what predatory cisgender and often straight men do when left in the presence of women or, sometimes horribly, children."

She then concluded the video by stating:

"So instead of getting you to challenge the patriarchy, they're trying to get you to challenge the very gender expressiveness that challenges patriarchy."

Captioning the video, the politician wrote that the attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community deflect attention away from "the actual largest sources of SA: abusive heteros*xual men."

She wrote:

"And it’s actually the LGBT+ community doing much of the work of challenging those same patriarchal and oppressive norms that uphold the kinds of silence that benefits abusers."

Internet reactions to AOC's latest video

End Wokeness @EndWokeness AOC: “Cisgender and often straight men” are the ones after your kids AOC: “Cisgender and often straight men” are the ones after your kids https://t.co/Gr44rm7Uy0

After AOC's video criticizing cisgender males and straight men while supporting the LGBTQIA+ community went viral, the internet was divided. In a video shared by user "@EndWokeness," several individuals bashed the politician for her stance, stating that she "encouraged toxic activism and validated malicious ideologies for political gain."

Johnathon Lewallen @Jlewa96 @selscupid @LisaMayOfficial @DailyLoud saying straight or cis people are the problem isn’t the same as trying to fix the root of the actual problem. a member of congress shouldn’t be targeting any group of people period and i like AOC but her “targeting” cisgender straight men isn’t the move. it’s just not. @selscupid @LisaMayOfficial @DailyLoud saying straight or cis people are the problem isn’t the same as trying to fix the root of the actual problem. a member of congress shouldn’t be targeting any group of people period and i like AOC but her “targeting” cisgender straight men isn’t the move. it’s just not.

Utah Man @RealUtahMan @EndWokeness Cis is a slur made up by activists to marginalize normal people @EndWokeness Cis is a slur made up by activists to marginalize normal people

In the comments section of her Instagram post, some users supported and hailed her stance, with one stating that the abusers usually come within close circles or families. However, many others expressed their views as they disagreed with what she had to say.

Screenshot of Instagram users remarking on Ocasio-Cortez's video criticizing cisgender males and straight men. (Image via Instagram)

As of this writing, the politician is yet to comment on the opposition against her point of view.

