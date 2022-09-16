Who is Matt Walsh? Little Mermaid translucent controversy explained as political commentator's remarks spark online backlash

Political commentator Matt Walsh recently came under fire for saying that casting the African-American actress Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid was “scientifically” inaccurate.

During an episode of The Matt Walsh Show, the host spoke about the trailer for the new Disney live action remake and said:

“With The Little Mermaid, can we just mention that, from a scientific perspective, it doesn't make a lot of sense to have someone with darker skin who lives deep in the ocean.”

ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ 🏳️‍🌈 @LanceUSA70 Matt Walsh claims it’s “unscientific” to have a Black person as a mermaid. Imagine being so much of a racist and grifter that you attack a fictional character and fictional creature to feed your base. Matt Walsh claims it’s “unscientific” to have a Black person as a mermaid. Imagine being so much of a racist and grifter that you attack a fictional character and fictional creature to feed your base. https://t.co/gKWCmI0Fdw

He further claimed that any individual playing the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid should be “translucent”:

“If anything, not only should The Little Mermaid be pale, she should actually be translucent... look at deep sea creatures they're like translucent. They have no kind of pigmentation whatsoever. And they're just like these horrifying skeletons floating around in the ocean.”

Walsh further added:

“That's what The Little Mermaid should look like, she should be totally pale and skeletal where you can see her skull through her face, and that would actually be a version of The Little Mermaid I would watch.”

A clip of Walsh’s statement shared by Media Matters’ Jason Campbell immediately went viral online and sparked major backlash against the commentator.

Everything to know about Matt Walsh

Matt Walsh is an American political commentator and writer (Image via Matt Walsh/YouTube)

Matt Walsh is an American political commentator, writer and columnist for The Daily Wire. He is also the host of a podcast titled The Matt Walsh Show. He also appeared in The Daily Wire documentary What Is a Woman?

He was born on June 18, 1986, and has reportedly avoided attending college. Walsh began his career as an AM radio show host in Delaware before joining NewsRadio 630 WLAP in Kentucky in 2012. He started contributing to The Blaze TV in 2014 and also wrote for Huffpost.

Walsh joined The Daily Wire in 2017 and has since appeared on shows like Fox and Friends, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle and Dr. Phil.

He is also the author of four books titled What Is a Woman?: One Man's Journey to Answer the Question of a Generation (2022), Johnny the Walrus (2022), Church of Cowards: A Wake-Up Call to Complacent Christians (2020), and The Unholy Trinity: Blocking the Left's Assault on Life, Marriage, and Gender (2017).

Matt Walsh has consistently found himself in the middle of controversies over his offensive remarks about the transgender community. His Twitter account was suspended earlier this year for violating the policies of hateful content.

On a personal front, Walsh is married to Alissa Walsh. The couple have six children together and reportedly live in Nashville, Tennessee.

Twitter slams Matt Walsh for controversial remarks on Halle Bailey’s casting in The Little Mermaid

Disney’s upcoming live action film The Little Mermaid has continued to make headlines ever since the release of the trailer featuring Halle Bailey.

While several have praised the casting of an African-American actress for the role of Ariel, some have advocated the idea of having a Caucasian star for the character.

More recently, Matt Walsh made some controversial remarks about Bailey’s casting and said that the move was “scientifically” not accurate. His comments left several people disappointed and many took to Twitter to slam Walsh for his statement:

The Volatile Mermaid @OhNoSheTwitnt The last sentence is the funniest. Gee, Matt Walsh. Maybe, just maybe, The Little Mermaid wasn’t made for white dudes in their mid 30’s, you absolute clown. The last sentence is the funniest. Gee, Matt Walsh. Maybe, just maybe, The Little Mermaid wasn’t made for white dudes in their mid 30’s, you absolute clown. https://t.co/DHvBUbvcaY

Steven Mathias @stvmathguitar Matt Walsh is super concerned with "scientific accuracy", which is why he thinks that The Little Mermaid shouldn't be Black. I say that scientific accuracy regarding a mermaid should mean that Ariel is actually just a whole fish. C'mon Matt, just admit you have a fish fetish. Matt Walsh is super concerned with "scientific accuracy", which is why he thinks that The Little Mermaid shouldn't be Black. I say that scientific accuracy regarding a mermaid should mean that Ariel is actually just a whole fish. C'mon Matt, just admit you have a fish fetish.

Victoria Brownworth @VABVOX Jason Campbell @JasonSCampbell

mediamatters.org/daily-wire/dai… Daily Wire host says it is unscientific to cast a Black person as a mermaid: “From a scientific perspective, it doesn't make a lot of sense to have someone with darker skin who lives deep in the ocean” Daily Wire host says it is unscientific to cast a Black person as a mermaid: “From a scientific perspective, it doesn't make a lot of sense to have someone with darker skin who lives deep in the ocean”mediamatters.org/daily-wire/dai… https://t.co/VxALDQTjOi Wait--Matt Walsh says there's science behind his racist take on The Little Mermaid casting? Is someone going to break it to him that mermaids are mythical creatures and Disney makes animated features for kids? twitter.com/JasonSCampbell… Wait--Matt Walsh says there's science behind his racist take on The Little Mermaid casting? Is someone going to break it to him that mermaids are mythical creatures and Disney makes animated features for kids? twitter.com/JasonSCampbell…

Cassandra Roxburgh - ska punk supremacy @cassroxburgh Watching racists lose it over the Little Mermaid reminds me that The Deep by Clipping exists where the water-breathing descendants of African slave women tossed overboard rise up against the white land-dwellers, but don't tell Matt Walsh about that. It might be unscientific. Watching racists lose it over the Little Mermaid reminds me that The Deep by Clipping exists where the water-breathing descendants of African slave women tossed overboard rise up against the white land-dwellers, but don't tell Matt Walsh about that. It might be unscientific.

Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_ It's because black actors were systematically kept out of Hollywood for a century and never allowed leading roles due to racism. The roles they did have were limited and filled with racist stereotypes. But Matt loves to conveniently forget the context. It's because black actors were systematically kept out of Hollywood for a century and never allowed leading roles due to racism. The roles they did have were limited and filled with racist stereotypes. But Matt loves to conveniently forget the context. https://t.co/JhMZYbOnzl

Ⰾⱔⱄⱁⰲⰻⰽ 🏴🍌🫐🏳️‍🌈🎷🎷 @CarniolanLeshy Jason Campbell @JasonSCampbell

mediamatters.org/daily-wire/dai… Daily Wire host says it is unscientific to cast a Black person as a mermaid: “From a scientific perspective, it doesn't make a lot of sense to have someone with darker skin who lives deep in the ocean” Daily Wire host says it is unscientific to cast a Black person as a mermaid: “From a scientific perspective, it doesn't make a lot of sense to have someone with darker skin who lives deep in the ocean”mediamatters.org/daily-wire/dai… https://t.co/VxALDQTjOi WOKE Matt Walsh CANCELS Little Mermaid over not being entirely translucent and skeletal-looking, "a spit in the face of scientific accuracy", he comments twitter.com/JasonSCampbell… WOKE Matt Walsh CANCELS Little Mermaid over not being entirely translucent and skeletal-looking, "a spit in the face of scientific accuracy", he comments twitter.com/JasonSCampbell…

L.A.Witt, etc. @GallagherWitt ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ 🏳️‍🌈 @LanceUSA70 Matt Walsh claims it’s “unscientific” to have a Black person as a mermaid. Imagine being so much of a racist and grifter that you attack a fictional character and fictional creature to feed your base. Matt Walsh claims it’s “unscientific” to have a Black person as a mermaid. Imagine being so much of a racist and grifter that you attack a fictional character and fictional creature to feed your base. https://t.co/gKWCmI0Fdw Has anyone told Matt Walsh that the original Little Mermaid was an allegory for unrequited queer love because Hans Christian Andersen loved a man he couldn't have? Because I'm sure there's a "scientific" reason why merfolk can't be queer, either. 🙄🖕 twitter.com/LanceUSA70/sta… Has anyone told Matt Walsh that the original Little Mermaid was an allegory for unrequited queer love because Hans Christian Andersen loved a man he couldn't have? Because I'm sure there's a "scientific" reason why merfolk can't be queer, either. 🙄🖕 twitter.com/LanceUSA70/sta…

Harriet Harris @MsHarrietHarris Jason Campbell @JasonSCampbell

mediamatters.org/daily-wire/dai… Daily Wire host says it is unscientific to cast a Black person as a mermaid: “From a scientific perspective, it doesn't make a lot of sense to have someone with darker skin who lives deep in the ocean” Daily Wire host says it is unscientific to cast a Black person as a mermaid: “From a scientific perspective, it doesn't make a lot of sense to have someone with darker skin who lives deep in the ocean”mediamatters.org/daily-wire/dai… https://t.co/VxALDQTjOi Hmmm! Matt Walsh suggests rather than casting a black actress, it would be more realistic if the Little Mermaid, (a fictional character) were “translucent.” Having worked with many actresses, some luminous, some transparent, some very thin, I can tell you, none were translucent. twitter.com/jasonscampbell… Hmmm! Matt Walsh suggests rather than casting a black actress, it would be more realistic if the Little Mermaid, (a fictional character) were “translucent.” Having worked with many actresses, some luminous, some transparent, some very thin, I can tell you, none were translucent. twitter.com/jasonscampbell…

steven monacelli @stevanzetti Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_ It's because black actors were systematically kept out of Hollywood for a century and never allowed leading roles due to racism. The roles they did have were limited and filled with racist stereotypes. But Matt loves to conveniently forget the context. It's because black actors were systematically kept out of Hollywood for a century and never allowed leading roles due to racism. The roles they did have were limited and filled with racist stereotypes. But Matt loves to conveniently forget the context. https://t.co/JhMZYbOnzl Alejandra is correct. But there's another explanation that is even simpler, which makes Matt Walsh doubly stupid for failing to understand: the Black Panthers were real Black people, while the Little Mermaid is a fictional character based on a fairytale. Hope it helps! twitter.com/Esqueer_/statu… Alejandra is correct. But there's another explanation that is even simpler, which makes Matt Walsh doubly stupid for failing to understand: the Black Panthers were real Black people, while the Little Mermaid is a fictional character based on a fairytale. Hope it helps! twitter.com/Esqueer_/statu…

Stir Crazy @StirredCrazy I just saw a bunch of the videos parents posted of Black girls seeing the new Little Mermaid trailer for the 1st time.



I bet Matt Walsh's daughters have never been awed to see a heroine who looks like them in a Disney movie, so for that and so many other reasons he can gtfoh. I just saw a bunch of the videos parents posted of Black girls seeing the new Little Mermaid trailer for the 1st time.I bet Matt Walsh's daughters have never been awed to see a heroine who looks like them in a Disney movie, so for that and so many other reasons he can gtfoh.

button @Button_PC Matt Walsh said that a black Little Mermaid doesn’t make sense from a “scientific perspective.” Conservatives are not okay. Matt Walsh said that a black Little Mermaid doesn’t make sense from a “scientific perspective.” Conservatives are not okay.

Caleb Coy Guard @CalebCoyGuard

#LittleMermaid @MattWalshBlog Gotta love how Bratt Walsh does a podcast on why scientifically a mermaid shouldn’t have brown skin but doesn’t get into how scientifically a human upper body shouldn’t have a fish tail. Gotta love how Bratt Walsh does a podcast on why scientifically a mermaid shouldn’t have brown skin but doesn’t get into how scientifically a human upper body shouldn’t have a fish tail.#LittleMermaid @MattWalshBlog

As reactions continued to pour in online, CNN digital senior entertainment writer Lisa France also called out Walsh for while speaking to co-reporter Brianna Keilar. She said:

“Racism is real, unfortunately, and people get so offended. Those who say we always try to make things about race, people make it about race when they’re online and they’re trying to debate the fact that, ‘Oh, she couldn’t have darker skin because she’s a mermaid and she’s under the water and the sun wouldn’t be able to reach her.’ That’s about race.”

France also shared that she hopes to see a future world that would be free of racism:

“I just wish people would keep the same energy for racism as they do when they get called out about racism. That would be I want to be a part of that world actually.”

Matt Walsh also responded to the sharp criticism by saying that his statements about The Little Mermaid casting were a joke:

“I said Ariel should be played by someone with translucent skin like a real deep sea fish and thousands of Leftists took me seriously and are calling me racist because of it.”

He continued:

“I'm actually being accused of harboring racial favoritism for translucent people. I love it. This is great.”

Matt Walsh @MattWalshBlog At least now you can’t accuse me of transphobia anymore At least now you can’t accuse me of transphobia anymore

Despite the major backlash, Walsh continued to maintain his stance and retweeted mocked images of a “translucent” mermaid.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far