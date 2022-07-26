"Really grateful for the shoutout" - Author Matt Walsh thanks Joe Rogan for his high praise of documentary 'What Is a Woman?'

Matt Walsh took to Twitter to thank Joe Rogan for the kind words he had to say about 'What Is a Woman?', Walsh's latest documentary.

Walsh is an American right-wing political commentator and the host of his own podcast, 'The Matt Walsh Show'. The 36-year-old has also written and published four books as well as being a published columnist for The Daily Wire. Walsh recently released his first documentary, 'What Is a Woman?' which is focused mainly on the concepts of sex and gender in the modern age.

Joe Rogan praised the documentary on the latest episode of the JRE with fellow comedian Andrew Schulz. The 54-year-old said:

"You gotta watch it [What Is a Woman?]. It's wild. It's Matt Walsh, this right-wing guy. He has the best deadpan in the f*****g business. All he's doing with these people is asking questions. He's not making assumptions, he's not being confrontational. It's crazy."

The American commentator then shared his thanks to Rogan in a tweet accompanied by the clip from the JRE episode:

"Really grateful for the shoutout. Thank you, Joe Rogan!"

"Really grateful for the shoutout. Thank you, @joerogan Rogan on What Is A Woman: "It's wild. You gotta watch it… Matt Walsh has the best deadpan in the business.""

Joe Rogan shares support for Andrew Schulz and his new comedy special

The UFC color commentator recently gave his support to comedian and friend Andrew Schulz after the latter bought out the rights to own his comedy show.

Schulz had originally recorded a special set that was to be shown on an OTT platform. Amazon were leading the bid but then asked the 38-year-old to censor and remove some of the content within the special.

Schulz refused to do so and instead bought out the rights to the show, opting to sell the special on his own website instead, meaning he would keep the entire revenue for himself.

Joe Rogan took to Instagram to show his support for his friend and encourage fans to purchase the special:

"My brother @andewschulz made a hilarious comedy special, but it was too spicy for the streaming platform to air, so he bought it back from them, and is selling it directly to the people. I was there when he was filming it, and the sh*t is f*****g hysterical. Support wild comedy! Head on over to http://theandrewschulz.com to purchase it!"

Schulz has reportedly already earned over $1 million in sales since selling the special himself and is expected to earn even more revenue than he originally would have, had Amazon or Netflix published the set.

