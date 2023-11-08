"Bonus torso photo": Trump judge bathroom selfies go viral, spark online ridicule 

Judge Arthur Engoron, presiding over a $250M Trump fraud case, has drawn criticism over a shirtless selfie that appeared in a high school newsletter edited by the 74-year-old alumni.

Engoron, who graduated from the Wheatley School, a public high school in Old Westbury, New York, reportedly serves as an editor of the high-school alumni newsletter, which has been mocked by former president's supporters after an archived issue featured a shirtless selfie of his upper torso.

While the judge refused to comment after being informed about the Wheatley School Alumni Association newsletter by the Raw Story, Engoron, a fitness enthusiast, had previously mentioned that he had dedicated spare time to lifting weights and training at the gym.

A quick perusal of the high-school alumni newsletter shows curation of alumni’s lives after school, including their hobbies. The newsletter serves as an informative piece about what the graduated students are up to now.

However, a shirtless selfie titled “Bonus torso photo” seemingly taken at a gym bathroom that appeared to show off Engoron’s muscles, has offended many, including the Trump-affiliated group Marco Polo wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter:

"The judge who is harassing DJT in NYC takes naked selfies in the mirror at the gym & then posts them to the high school alumni newsletter he maintains."

Echoing a statement, a social media user wrote quipped:

“Bonus torso photo” — swear not one single person wanted that “bonus."

Netizens react to Trump judge bathroom selfies posted on high-school alumni newsletter

The gym selfies of the judge presiding over the former president's fraud case have been mocked on social media platforms after the pictures were unearthed from an archived high-school alumni newsletter.

The images included a "before and after," and a selfie from October 2020 captioned a "bonus torso photo.” The images were posted on multiple social media platforms, including conservative commentator Colling Ruggs who wrote:

“This man is not well.”

Engoron has been the subject of derisive comments from both Trump and his supporters who have labeled the judge as a biased Democrat. On Monday, Engoron was forced into a contentious interaction with the former president's legal counsel after the former president took the witness stand in the $250 million civil fraud suit accusing him, his two eldest sons, and his Organization of inflating their assets.

During his testimony, the former president went on a tirade unrelated to the prosecutor's line of questioning, forcing the judge to direct the defense attorney to control her client.

Ahead of Monday’s testimony, Trump also derided Engoron on Truth Social, calling him "a really Biased, Nasty, Club controlled, but often overturned Judge." During the proceeding, Trump went on to say that this was an unfair trial.