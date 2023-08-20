Eric Trump net worth: Fortune explored as Donald Trump's son gets trolled for saying the Trump family "didn't enrich themselves" in government

American businessman Eric Trump was trolled online after he made some controversial comments remarking on the time his family was running the government. In a clip that went viral online, the 39-year-old personality seemingly gave an interview to the X-22 Report channel where he proudly claimed that his family did not "enrich" themselves while they were in power.

In the viral video, he said:

"The only family in US history that didn't enrich themselves when they went into government is the Trump family. My father didn't give a d*mn. He went in there, he loves his country. He is the epitome of the American dream, he built an incredible empire. Look what he has done in his life. He didn't give a d*mn if its gonna cost him a billion or two billion or whatever it was."

The middle child of former American president Donald Trump, Eric Trump was an executive vice president of The Trump Organization during his presidency. He was involved in a lot of different parts of how the company ran, such as its golf courses, restaurants, and other sites.

As per a report published by media outlet Market Realist in October 2022, Eric Trump's current net worth is estimated to be $25 million. The publication reported this figure by going through court documents, government filings, and property records.

X (formerly known as Twitter) reacts to Eric Trump's controversial claim

After Eric Trump's claims that the Trump family never enriched themselves while being in power went viral, X users trolled him. Several users slammed the business for being ignorant about his family's alleged deals, with one calling him "dishonest." Others mocked him for not getting "the cut" from his other family members' money.

Screenshot of an X (formerly known as Twitter) user remarking on Eric's claims about the Trump family in the viral video clip. (Photo via @RonFilipkowski/X)

Born on January 6, 1984, Eric Trump is a native of New York City. He is the third child and second son of former president Donald Trump and his first wife, Ivana Trump. He has worked in a number of businesses and has been a strong backer of his father's political campaigns.

Eric Trump has a degree in finance and management from Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business. Initially, he worked in the real estate division of The Trump Organization, his father's business empire, where he acquired experience in a variety of business aspects, including property development, administration, and marketing.