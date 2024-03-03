7 Best beauty looks spotted at the BRIT Awards 2024 

As the BRIT Awards 2024 unfolded on March 3, 2024, London's O2 Arena sparkled with the glitz and glam of the who's who of the tinsel town. The dynamic trio of Clara Amfo, Maya Jama, and Roman Kemp welcomed a constellation of stars to the red carpet.

With the red carpet striking a celebratory vibe, BRIT Awards 2024 hosted guests who proved what it means to embody head-to-toe glam quotient. Favored A-listers showcased stunning hairdos and makeup artistry, with eclectic hints.

Although details of the beauty products used by the stars are yet to be disclosed, beauty enthusiasts and social media influencers worldwide are impressed with the best beauty looks spotted at the BRIT Awards 2024.

BRIT Awards 2024: Top 7 Best beauty looks explored

Apart from the music, the BRIT Awards 2024 drew considerable attention, thanks to the best beauty looks witnessed on the red carpet. Captivating eager audiences live on several media channels, the award ceremony featured spectacular performances by Dua Lipa, RAYE, Kylie Minogue, and Ellie Goulding, adding to the extra oomph factor of the evening.

Ahead, Team Sportskeeda has rounded up the seven best beauty looks (product details not disclosed), spotted on the BRIT Awards 2024 red carpet.

Dua Lipa

Maya Jama

Shanina Shaik

Lola Clark

Yinka Bokinni

Sophie Habboo

Zara McDermott

1) Dua Lipa

At the BRIT Awards 2024 red carpet, Dua Lipa sported a bold siren eye makeover, with winged eyeliner extending past the outer eye corners. Creating a dramatic effect, her natural-looking full eyebrows looked appropriately filled in with a dusky pink matte lip stain.

The entire makeup, standing in subtle contrast to the intense eyes, Dua fashioned her new cherry-cola-hued locks with a middle-section parting.

2) Maya Jama

Letting her dramatic attire do the talking, Maya Jama's look exuded a polished and elegant charm. Emphasizing the presenter's original beauty as more theatrical, with a hint of blush on the cheeks, Maya's entire makeup gave off a natural flush that mixed well with the skin.

3) Shanina Shaik

Supermodel Shanina's bold beauty look featured perfectly drawn winged eyeliner, brushed-up "fluffy" brows, and a blurred lip stain. Donning David Koma's black minidress for Shanina Shaik, her tresses were magnificently slicked back into a neat, tight bun with face-framing tendrils.

Showcasing an oval-shaped cutout along Shaik’s neckline, her entire getup added a modern touch to her outfit, with a soothing purple flower accent adorning the dress, further elevating the getup.

4) Lola Clark

Lola Clark (Image via Getty Images)

Lola Clark, well-known as "scoobiezoobie", exuded a stylish and charming vibe with her signature fringes, while covering her head with an embellished black cape.

Adding a statement hint to her hooded black attire, Lola dabbed her classic red lips with a refreshing lip stain, thanks to the TikTok-approved ombre "cherry cola lips." Her entire look concluded with the finely crafted black winged eyeliner, which extended beyond the outer corners.

5) Yinka Bokinni

Yinka Bokkini (Image via Getty Images)

Well-known radio presenter Yinka Bokinni startled the audience with her sleek cornrow braids transitioning into a gorgeous ponytail.

For the beauty makeover, she modeled a natural and dewy finish, emitting a healthy glow. Yinka's bronze hues and winged eyeliner defined her almond eyes, complementing her striking green-hued halter-neck gown.

6) Sophie Habboo

Sophie Habboo (Image via Getty Images)

Opting for a chic and classy beauty makeover, podcaster Sophie Habboo's appearance focused on enriching her natural features. Thanks to the clean and understated technique, Sophie Habboo's ivory skin looked smooth and perfect.

Accentuating her sharp features, the light, neutral eye makeup, done in a minimalistic tone, was crafted for a camera-ready look.

7) Zara McDermott

Zara McDermott (Image via Getty Image)

Zara McDermott, the well-known model, donned a maroon-hued and backless net gown and opted for a classic and glamorous red carpet look.

Flaunting a bold, matte red lip stain with a soft contour highlighting the cheekbones, her entire makeup defined her face well. Further, Zara's well-groomed eyebrows were filled in, providing them with a rich but natural 90s supermodel beauty look.

This grand ceremony promises to be a must-see occasion, thanks to the attention-grabbing music and makeup enthusiasts' creative genius. These are the beauty looks we thought would delight the crowd at the BRIT Awards 2024. Which of the beauty looks would you like to follow? Add your thoughts in the comments.