7 Best beauty looks from SAG Awards 2024 

The SAG Awards 2024 witnessed Hollywood stars slaying the red carpet with their exquisite beauty looks amidst all glitz and glam. Warm tones played harmoniously with the subtle hair hues at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards night on February 25, 2024.

Actresses, nominated for varied sections, donned shimmering gowns and highlighted their features with the perfect makeover. Complimenting their chiseled facial features with bronze apricot eyeshadow. Some paired their brunette blowouts with matte-to-shiny lip stains, balancing with soft waves, well-blended braids, and intricately coiled up-dos.

All in all, the beauty looks from the SAG Awards 2024 signaled the arrival of spring with style.

SAG Awards 2024: Top 7 Best beauty looks unraveled

At the SAG Awards 2024, with the red carpet following the strike, the vibe was a celebratory one. Not only does the glam industry love glimpsing celebrities from their favorite flicks and shows, but they also love the head-to-toe glam quotient.

Ahead, Team Sportskeeda has rounded off the seven best beauty looks from the 30th Annual SAG Awards red carpet.

1) Anna Hathaway

Sharing the stage alongside Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, the Devil Wears Prada actress donned a royal blue off-shoulder fish-cut gown from the 2018 Versace collection.

For the SAG Awards 2024, celeb hairstylist Adir Abergel styled the actress’s hair with Virtue products and the Shark FlexStyle, coordinating her attire and bringing out the 90s supermodel vibe with loose blow-dried hair and glossy lip tints. For the oomph factor, in the crown, Abergel applied Virtue Volumizing Mousse from roots to mid-lengths.

2) Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt, nominated for her role in the famous flick Oppenheimer, sizzled on the SAG Awards 2024 red carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton halter-neck gown. Blunt wore her hair in smooth, sleek waves, with side-parts to elaborate on her statement jewelry and chiseled cheekbones.

Celeb facialist Lord Gavin McLeod-Valentine bedecked the actress’s skin using The Method by Augustinus Bader. Laini Reeves, a celebrity hairstylist, styled her hair using FEKKAI products to give it a contemporary take on a classic Hollywood look.

Jenn Streicher, a well-known makeup artist, gave Emily a makeover, and her eyes caught the most attention with a soft, subtle look. Lastly, Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipsticks in the shade 'Red Carpet Pink' gives the perfect nude pout.

3) Reese Witherspoon

Bagging the nomination for her role in The Morning Show, Reese wowed SAG Awards 2024 in a red strapless gown and billowing blonde hair. Celeb makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan prepared Witherspoon with RéVive Skincare products, using Intensité Volumizing Serum Ultime and Dior makeup, including the new shade of Rouge Dior 100 Nude Look Velvet for the lips.

For a bit more shine, the makeup artist used Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil in 012 Rosewood. Lona Vigi, Whiterperson's hairstylist, prepared her tresses using Fekkai hair products.

4) Jennifer Aniston

Aniston looked stunning in a metallic dress, highlighting her toned arms and radiant skin, at the SAG Awards 2024. Nominated for 'Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series' for The Morning Show, the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. actress brought back 'The Rachel' hairdo, thanks to her makeup artist Angela Levin.

She used Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue Ultrawear Liquid Lip Color in Light Rose and completed the look with a gloss to provide a dewy look.

5) Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie donned a vintage Schiaparelli on the SAG Awards 2024 red carpet, showing off her legs. She balanced her short gown with Barbie-pink accents by wearing her long, blonde hair in open curls and paired it with pink-hued eyeshadow and a shiny pink lip stain (product names not disclosed).

6) Penélope Cruz

Cruz's chic-looking bob, the couture Chanel black shimmering off-shoulder gown, the razor-sharp jawline—she ruled the SAG Awards 2024 red carpet. Bagging the nomination for 'Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role' for Ferrari, the Penélope took many beauty enthusiasts' breath away with her dazzling smile.

7) Elizabeth Debicki

The Crown’s famed actress Elizabeth Debicki, nominated for 'Oustanding Actress in a Drama', paired her signature long, blonde sleek strands and baby-blue eyes.

With a barely-there makeover, Elizabeth let her natural beauty shine in her embellished corset silvery gown, presenting the 'Elsa from Frozen' look. Here, celeb hairstylist DJ Quintero made her look minimal using just OGX oils, giving her straight tresses a look moveable and healthy.

With the SAG Awards 2024 making the rounds at beauty venues and creating waves, these seven best beauty looks are on the brink of evolving as some of the most prominent trends in the beauty industry.

These are the beauty looks we thought delighted the crowd at the SAG Awards 2024. Which of the beauty looks would you like to follow? Add your thoughts in the comments.