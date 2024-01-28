Top beauty tips from makeup artists to make life easier

Beauty tips by famous makeup artists often help to create amazing looks. Getting a flawless makeup look is easy, and many makeup artists have revealed some simple and easy-to-do makeup tips. These tips can be used for everyday makeup routine for a work look or a casual outing.

Many renowned makeup artists like Reggie Wells and Laney Chantel have shared some tips on their social media channels. These tips will make the regular makeup routine easier and more enjoyable.

Reggie Wells was a celebrated makeup artist known to have created looks for Oprah Winfrey. Laney Chantel was a popular makeup artist known for creating perfect eyebrows.

Beauty tips one must know for an easy and flawless makeup look

Getting a perfect foundation base can be difficult hence there are a couple of beauty tips one can follow. Priming the face with a good moisturizer and primer is vital for setting the foundation. These are a couple of tips many makeup artists recommend. Below are some tips recommended by Reggie Wells and Laney Chantel that can help achieve a flawless makeup look.

Easy Beauty Tips by Reggie Wells

Reggie Wells is known for his work with celebrities like Oprah Winfrey. He always recommended beauty tips like having a perfect canvas to begin the application of foundation. One should start with hydrating and primed skin. This helps create a smooth base for the foundation.

Another important tip he shares is that when choosing lipstick, they should consider a couple of factors mind and says:

"Most people are concerned only about their skin tone when they choose lipstick, and they leave out the most important factor—the shape of their lips,"

He further adds:

"Decide if you want to play up the shape—if you think they're too small—or tone them down."

While choosing the lipstick shade, people with thinner lips should go for bold and neutral colors for fuller lips. Wells recommends looking at the shape of the lips instead of the skin tone.

Viral tips for perfect eyebrows by Lancey Chantel

Lancey Chantel was one of the makeup artists who was celebrated for her extraordinary eyebrow expertise. She was famous for creating grunge looks in horror movies. Chantel famously created the look for the White Walker for Game Of Thrones. She recommended using short, feathery strokes when filling in eyebrows. She suggested a few essential beauty tips for filling in eyebrows.

This method helps the eyebrows look fuller and broader. She suggests one can choose a brow product that matches their hair color. An angled brush is easy to use for the application of the product.

Laney suggested starting at the inner corners of the brows and gradually moving to the end. This helps the eyebrows look natural, and overall, it looks flawless.

These easy beauty tips from Reggie Wells and Laney Chantel can help achieve a flawless and natural makeup look. These tips will help the makeup stay longer throughout the day. It will keep the face crease-free, and the makeup will always be on point!