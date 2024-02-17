8 Best Korean beauty products to avail in 2024 

Korean beauty products are affordable and can be as good as any other high-end beauty products, and because of these reasons, they are getting popular in the global market. Korean makeup brands like Rom&nd, Peripera, CLIO, and many others offer various beauty products like lip tints, blushes, eye shadows, and others.

Korean beauty products have also become popular because of K-pop-inspired makeup looks. Fans want to purchase Korean makeup products to achieve a look like their favorite K-pop idols. Fans want to get everything from shimmery eyes to glossy ombre Korean lips. And to achieve the desired looks, they need the perfect beauty products.

Best Korean beauty products to try in 2024

A vast range of Korean beauty products are currently available in the global market, so it can be difficult to select among them. Therefore, the Sportskeeda team has curated a list of eight beauty products that Korean beauty lovers can try this year.

Rom&nd Glasting Melting Balm

Rom&nd Zero Matte Lipstick

Clear Mirror Lip Glaze

Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Lip Tint

CLIO Pro Eye Palette

TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation

3CE Super Slim Eye Brow Pencil

KAJA Cheeky Stamp

1) Rom&nd Glasting Melting Balm

To get glossy and juicy lips like the famous Korean artists, Rom&nd Glasting Melting Balm would be the perfect choice. This lip beauty product will give the lips a luscious look in addition to hydration. Glasting Melting Balm is available in seven attractive shades that suit all skin colors and undertones. The price tag for the product is $17.90.

2) Rom&nd Zero Matte Lipstick

Rom&nd Zero Matte Lipstick is a beauty product suitable for those who do not like any heaviness or glossy look for their lips. This lipstick from the famous Korean makeup brand gives a completely matte finish without any chunky or dry cracky feel on the lips. These are ultra-lightweight and glide on lips like butter. Zero Matte Lipstick is available in 20 shades with a price tag of $9.

3) Clear Mirror Lip Glaze

This lip product is another viral Korean beauty product to achieve glass lips. The Clear Mirror Lip Glaze became famous for its unique packaging and beautiful shades that suit all skin colors. This lip product can also be used as a cheek tint because of its smooth texture and hydrating properties. The Mirror Lip Glaze is available in six shades for $6 each.

4) Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Lip Tint

Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Lip Tint has been one of the most viral Korean lip tints globally for the past two years. Even now, it is still trendy and one of the favorite lip products for many lip tint lovers. Considering the love and demand from fans, the brand has introduced many attractive shades of the product, and they are currently available in 22 shades. This lightweight and velvety lip product is available for $9.90.

5) CLIO Pro Eye Palette

CLIO Pro Eye Palette is a popular Korean beauty product that helps people achieve perfect, dreamy, and glittery eyes. Many K-pop groups, including TXT, use this eyeshadow palette to get that stage-perfect makeup look. This eye palette incorporates the perfect balance of shimmery and matte eye colors. A total of 10 shades are available. The price tag for the product is $29.

6) TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation

TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation is currently the top trending cushion foundation in the global market. Every makeup enthusiast loves the product for its full coverage and lightweight formula. The product also contains SPF 40 for sun protection. Due to high demand, the brand has also recently launched wider shades for inclusivity. TIRTIR Cushion Foundation is available for $20.

7) 3CE Super Slim Eye Brow Pencil

To give the eyebrows a perfect and natural shape without making them look artificial, the 3CE Super Slim Eye Brow Pencil would be a good fit. This eyebrow pencil has a very slim and pointy tip to draw the perfect eyebrow and an eyebrow brush to give it a perfect finish. 3CE Super Slim Eye Brow Pencils are available in three shades. The price tag for the product is $18.

8) KAJA Cheeky Stamp

KAJA Cheeky Stamp is one of the cutest Korean beauty products in the global market. This blush became famous among makeup lovers due to its attractive heart-shaped stamp applicator. It gives a beautiful and flawless blush application with the perfect amount. KAJA Cheeky Stamp is available in seven shades for $20.25 each.

All these mentioned products are available for purchase on the official websites of the brands as well as online platforms like Amazon, Olive Young, and Soko Glam.