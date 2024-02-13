10 Best Too Faced Lip Products to buy in 2024 

Too Faced was established in 1998 by Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson. Too Faced products are known for their high-quality formulations and innovative products. Their products have a fresh and playful approach, which is perfect for makeup enthusiasts.

Too Faced is highly popular amongst beauty enthusiasts since its products are vegan and cruelty-free. The most popular lip product from the brand is their lip plumping injection, which instantly gives a natural uplift to the lips.

The makeup brand is famous for its innovative lip products and here is a curated list of the 10 best lip products from the brand that are must-buys in 2024.

10 must-have Too Faced lip products to try in 2024

Too Faced has multiple lip products available and they are loved by most makeup enthusiasts. The team at SportsKeeda has tried and tested these 10 lip products and here are the top favorites amongst the lot.

Kissing Jelly Lip Oil Gloss

Lip Injection Maximum Plump Lip Gloss - Maple Syrup Pancakes

Melted Matte Liquified Longwear Lipstick

Lip Injection Extreme Lip Shaper

Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Hydrating Lip Plumper

Hangover Pillow Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Balm

Lady Bold Cream Lipstick

Lip Injection Power Plumping Cream Liquid Lipstick

Cocoa Bold Cream Lipstick

Too Femme Heart Core Lipstick

1) Kissing Jelly Lip Oil Gloss

This is one of the best Too Faced lip products as this lip oil gloss helps deliver 12-hour moisture to the lips. After application, it offers an instant shine with just one swipe. It helps soften the lips and is non-sticky in texture. It is vegan and cruelty-free.

It is available in 6 beautiful shades - Sour watermelon, Raspberry, Bubble gum, Grape Soda, Sweet Cotton Candy, and Pina Colada. The key ingredients are jojoba oil and sunflower oil, which help keep the lips moist and soft.

Price: $22 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

2) Lip Injection Maximum Plump Lip Gloss - Maple Syrup Pancakes

This is one of the best lip plumpers available on the market. This Too Faced lip product makes the lip look plump and glossy. They make the lips look thicker instantly with just one application.

It smells like maple syrup pancakes. It has a nice copper and reddish tone that gives a nice shine to the lips. It hydrates and nourishes the lips, along with visibly plumping the lips instantly.

Price: $33 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

3) Melted Matte Liquified Longwear Lipstick

This has an 8-hour-long formula and can stay all through the night. The formulation is ultra matte and it is infused with Volulip. This ingredient is known for its non-sting plumping and smoothening effects.

The key ingredients are avocado oil, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid. These ingredients help moisturize and smoothen the lips. It is comfortable and lightweight.

Price: $26 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

4) Lip Injection Extreme Lip Shaper Plumping Lip Liner

This is another long-wearing Too Faced lip product and it has a self-plumping formula with medium to full coverage. It has a semi-matte texture that can be paired with the innovative lip injection.

It is free of parabens and is cruelty-free. It offers long-term and visible plumping for up to eight hours. It has a non-feathering, non-bleeding, and non-smudging formula. It remains waterproof for up to 10 hours. It is available in 6 shades.

Price: $24 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

5) Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Hydrating Lip Plumper

This is one of the best Too Faced lip products. It provides the lips with a tingling sensation. It has a fast-acting max plumping technology. This leaves the lips feeling plumped and re-volumized.

This lip plumper is formulated with ingredients that help provide intense hydration and nourishment with a non-sticky finish. This lip plumper is available in 6 shades and two sizes - regular and travel size.

Price: $33 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

6) Lip Injection Power Plumping Cream Liquid Lipstick

This is one of the best liquid lipsticks. This Too Faced lip product helps the lips look plump and volumized instantly. It has a lip conditioning blend that is ultra-nourishing and ultra-comfortable to wear throughout the day. It has a non-drying formula and doesn't bleed.

It has maximum coverage in a semi-matte cream formula. It is available in 6 shades that suit every skin tone.

Price: $28 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

7) Hangover Pillow Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Balm

This product has a rich and cushiony texture that glides over the lips comfortably. It helps hydrate the lips intensely and moisturizes them. It gives a healthy-looking sheen to the lips.

The key ingredients are coconut water, probiotic ingredients, dream complex, avocado oil, and shea butter. The coconut water and probiotic ingredients help replenish, balance, and hydrate the lips.

Price: $26 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

8) Lady Bold Cream Lipstick

This is one of the best Too Face lip products as it is long-lasting. It is creamy in texture and lasts up to 12 hours. It glides on smoothly for smooth, lightweight, and comfortable wear.

It is available in 12 bold shades that look perfect for a romantic dinner or a casual day out. It is parabens and is cruelty-free.

Price: $29 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

9) Cocoa Bold Cream Lipstick

This is one of the best Too Faced lip products with its bold, smooth, and creamy texture. It is available in 8 beautiful shades. It has a sweet and decadent chocolate raspberry fragrance. It has a buttery texture that makes the lips smooth and hydrated.

The composition of this lipstick makes it hydrating on the lips. It has an intense color payoff. This is a lightweight lipstick and very comfortable to wear throughout the day.

Price: $29 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

10) Too Femme Heart Core Lipstick

This is one of the best lip products available in the market. It can be used regularly as it is lightweight and easy to use. The color is buildable and gives a nice shine to the lips.

This lipstick is hydrating and juicy. It is infused with nourishing shea butter and vitamin C-rich Acerola Cherry extract. It is available in 6 shades that give a nice luster to the lips.

Price: $26 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Too Faced is known for its amazing lip products and innovative formulations. One can choose from an array of lipsticks, lip injections, or lip balms. They are weightless in formulation and come in different textures, like glossy or matte. One can find these lip products listed above on the brand's official website, and Sephora's online or retail stores.