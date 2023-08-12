Where to get Too Faced Maple Syrup Pancakes Collection? Release date, price and more details explored

Too Faced recently announced a brand new collection consisting of an eyeshadow palette and lip gloss infused with the delicious scent of maple syrup pancakes. The collection will be available for a limited period only and will come with a limited-edition warm brown maple syrup shade for the palette as well as the lip gloss.

The collection brings back some of their fan-favorite formulas, offering them in beautiful warm-toned hues that will be perfect for a fall-winter makeup look. Along with that, the eyeshadow palette comes with a healthy mix of mattes and shimmers, thus consisting of all the shades and finishes one could need to create a gorgeous eye makeup look.

Maple Syrup Pancakes Eye Shadow Palette (Image via Too Faced)

The eyeshadow palette features their popular high-pigment formula, which promises a one-swipe color payoff. The buttery texture effortlessly glides onto the skin, avoiding any tugging or pulling during the makeup application. Along with the eyeshadow palette, the collection also comes with a lip gloss that has an instant plumping action, dramatically volumizing the lips while also deeply hydrating them.

Maple Syrup Pancakes Eye Shadow Palette and Lip Injection Maximum Plump Lip Gloss in Maple Syrup Pancakes will be available on the Too Faced website starting August 27, 2023. One can also grab them from Ulta Beauty and Sephora, with the Maple Syrup Pancakes Eye Shadow Palette retailing for $54 and the Lip Injection Maximum Plump Lip Gloss retailing for $33.

Too Faced Maple Syrup Pancakes Collection comes with a unique maple syrup pancake scent

Maple Syrup Pancakes Eye Shadow Palette is the signature product of the limited edition collection, coming in a delicious maple syrup fragrance that is reminiscent of the holiday season. The palette offers a wide variety of eyeshadow shades, ranging from purples and pinks to muted browns and nudes.

The eyeshadow palette comes with both matte and shimmery shades, thus offering shades that would be perfect for the base as well as for highlighting the inner corners of your eyes. Along with that, the eyeshadow formula is super creamy, ensuring they are easy to blend for a seamless eye makeup look.

Too Faced recommends using a matte shade for the base of your eye makeup and opting for a deeper hue for the cut crease. Then, using your fingertip, apply a shimmery shade to the center of your eyelid, which will highlight your eye shape and add some depth to your eye makeup look.

Lip Injection Maximum Plump Lip Gloss - Maple Syrup Pancakes (Image via Too Faced)

Lip Injection Maximum Plump Lip Gloss in Maple Syrup Pancakes is a gloss-plumper hybrid that lends your lips intense volume. The beauty brand will be bringing back their bestselling lip gloss, offering it in a warm coppery red shade that takes inspiration from maple syrup.

The lip gloss has a highly nourishing formula, leaving one with soft and smooth lips after application. It can be used alone or on top of your favorite lipstick, lending the lip makeup look an ultra-shiny finish.

Maple Syrup Pancakes Collection is part of Too Faced's Holiday 2023 product release, thus making the eyeshadow palette and lip gloss a must-have for the fall-winter season. While the beauty brand hasn't announced anything about the rest of the products, one can grab the Maple Syrup Pancakes Collection from the Too Faced website first, as they will be available for a limited period only.