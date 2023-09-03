5 best beauty products launched in August 2023

In August 2023, beauty products saw a rise this month, as many makeup and skincare lovers opted for beauty products as the sale season was still on. The introduction of various new beauty products for August remained exciting in the beauty market. As the summer is about to wrap up, the highly productive complexion products are having their moment.

For August, we detected a massive improvement in beauty products such as foundations, cheek tints, eyebrow gel, mascara, and concealers. From Charlotte Tilbury's makeup collaboration with Disney to Glossier's Stretch Fluid Foundation, all these brands launched some of their best beauty products in August 2023 that are a must-have for every makeup lover, with prices ranging from $17- $274.

Rare Beauty to Makeup by Mario: 5 Must-Have Beauty Products launched in August 2023

1) Younique QUADRA 4-in-1 Serum Primer Tubing Mascara

The Younique mascara offers a four-in-one formula that functions as a primer, serum, lash lengthener, and tubing encapsulator. It is designed to brush and comb each lash on the lash line and provides a satisfying, hefty mascara.

The mascara contains Peptides, flaxseed extract, and chia seed extract. You can purchase the Younique QUADRA 4-in-1 Tubing Mascara on the official website for $55.

2) MAKEUP BY MARIO SurrealSkin Awakening Concealer

This concelor comes in 22 shades suitable to use for all skin types. MAKEUP BY MARIO concealer tries to blur out the undereye area covered in blemishes and discoloration by brightening it up. The concealer gives incredible coverage with a skin-like finish.

The formula is highly pigmented and gives a long-lasting, all-day effect matte finish look. The product is available on Sephora online and in stores at a retail price of $29.

3) Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation

The foundation by Glossier gives a weightless and full-coverage finish made with all-natural ingredients. The product is cruelty-free and 100% vegan. The packaging of this foundation comes in a simple and sleek bottle following the company's signature look.

The Stretch Fluid Foundation launch was the brand's first-ever foundation. The product from Glossier is available on their official site, Sephora, online and in stores at a retail price of $34.

4) Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel

The internet buzz was over cloud nine when Selena Gomez, the Rare Beauty brand owner, launched this product in August. The eyebrow gel lived up to the hyped mark as its smooth texture doesn't stiffen out the eyebrows, making them difficult to move.

It can stay longer and brushes out the eyebrows well with its naturally infused formula. The product is available on Amazon and Sephora at a retail price of $17.

5) Disney100 x Charlotte Tilbury Collection

As Disney's 100th anniversary this year, Charlotte Tilbury collaborated with them to create a magical limited edition makeup collection. It's a four-piece set that includes a magical night lotion, cheek tints in Spotlight, Pink, and Gold, and a beauty bag to hold everything.

Tinkerbell is a Disney character who was inspired to be in the spotlight. The product is $274 and can be purchased through the official website.

The beauty products of August 2023 witnessed some unique and exciting innovative products in their beauty market for all makeup and skincare enthusiasts. The month brought forth a range of high-quality items, including foundations to eyebrow gels catering to various beauty needs and preferences.

Some notable releases from beauty brands, such as Rare Beauty to Makeup by Mario, enchanted diverse tastes and budgets.