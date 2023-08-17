Where to get Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Awakening Concealer? Release date, price, formula, and more explored

Mario Dedivanovic recently announced the launch of his highly anticipated concealer, Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Awakening Concealer. He has been teasing the new product on his Instagram page since August 14, 2023. The SurrealSkin Awakening Concealer will be available on the Makeup by Mario website starting August 17, 2023.

It will also be available in Sephora (both on their website and in-store), retailing for $29 for 0.2 fl oz worth of the product.

Dedivanovic describes the concealer as his "most requested product ever," offering a medium coverage that is highly buildable, making it perfect for full glam makeup looks.

The concealer is meant to visibly brighten and lift the skin, specifically being formulated to look natural even when used around the under-eye area.

Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Awakening Concealer is a multi-use concealer that leaves the skin natural and flawless

SurrealSkin Awakening Concealer is a high-performance complexion product that can be used both around the under-eye area as well as the rest of the face. The innovative formula visibly brightens the skin, leaving behind a soft blur finish that helps with the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

In the Makeup by Mario website, the makeup artist exclaims:

"I've always dreamed of creating my own signature concealer, and it's finally here. The result is absolutely surreal."

Makeup by Mario's new concealer will be available in 22 different shades, which offer a beautiful medium coverage that is also highly buildable. The brand claims the concealer can help conceal even the darkest of under-eye circles, thanks to their unique Lift & Lock Technology. The formula is crease-proof and long-lasting.

The SurrealSkin Awakening Concealer is infused with the goodness of caffeine, which visibly depuffs and tightens the skin. While the caffeine helps smoothen out any skin imperfections, the self-setting formula ensures the lifted and awakened look lasts all day.

The beauty brand recommends going for one shade lighter than your original skin tone if you plan to use it around the under-eye area, which will help brighten the region while also concealing any skin imperfections. For the rest of the face, it would be best to go for a shade that matches your original skin tone, thus concealing skin issues without leaving behind a patchy finish.

One can grab the concealer from the Makeup by Mario and Sephora website for $29 starting August 17, 2023.

Makeup by Mario is best known for its amazing formulations, which makes use of Mario's extensive experience as a makeup artist to address some of the leading concerns when it comes to makeup application.

Mario Dedivanovic himself has been a makeup artist for a whopping 20 years, boasting a star-studded clientele consisting of big names like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Salma Hayek, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.