Where to get Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer? Release date, price, formula and more explored

Lady Gaga's Haus Labs recently announced the newest addition to their Triclone family, the Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer. The foundation of the same name is one of their bestselling complexion products, with the hydrating concealer offering a similar formula consisting of their unique HausTech Powered ingredients.

Lady Gaga took to her Twitter account to announce the new product and its launch date. In the tweet, the singer claims,

"A revolutionary hydrating, clean concealer that does more than cover. In 31 shades, with 20+ skincare ingredients."

The beauty brand is best known for its extensive shade range for all its products, making them highly inclusive and a brand everyone can enjoy.

The shades were run by "a council of celebrity MUAs and industry experts" to ensure something for everyone, regardless of skin tone or undertone. Even if the perfect match isn't available, the beauty brand makes sure one can mix and match the concealers to achieve their desired shade.

Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer will be available on the Haus Labs and Sephora website starting September 7, 2023. The concealer will retail for $32 and be available in-store at Sephora.

Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer is a longwear concealer that will last all day

Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer is a 'clean' complexion product tha is also comfortable to wear over longer periods. Other than concealing the skin imperfections, the product also helps with blurring out any skin texture and brightening hyperpigmentation.

Haus Labs' concealer comes with the promise of medium coverage, much like the Triclone Skin Tech Foundation. The product has a buildable formula, making it the perfect addition to your vanity whether you enjoy natural or full glam makeup looks.

Similar to the Triclone Skin Tech Foundation, the concealer offers an extensive shade range, coming in a whopping 31 different shades with "100% shade match guarantee". The best part about Haus Labs' concealer is that it has a comfortable-wear formula with undetectable coverage, blending into the skin without compromising your skin health.

Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer is a skincare-makeup hybrid with about 20+ skin-loving ingredients. The formula is infused with niacinamide to help with the brightening and hydration, with the hyaluronic acid complex making the skin plump and youthful.

Haus Labs also uses its unique fermented arnica (patent pending) to help with any redness and irritation, while its innovative BioFerment 7 Complex shields the skin from environmental stressors. The hydrating concealer blurs out any fine lines and wrinkles, de-puffing the under eyes to provide one with a fresh look.

Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer is suitable for all skin types, with the non-comedogenic formula making it great for individuals with acne-prone skin as well. The hydrating concealer is especially great for dry or dehydrated skin, and individuals with mature skin can rest assured the concealer won't feather into their fine lines and wrinkles.

Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer will be available both on the Haus Labs as well as the Sephora website, retailing for $32 only. Along with the complexion product, the beauty brand will launch its Triclone Skin Tech Concealer Brush on September 7, which will be available on the Haus Labs website for $28.