"This is giving Kesha in the early 2010's": Camila Cabello debuts new blonde look, sends fans into a frenzy 

Camila Cabello has the internet swooning over her blonde hair with bangs. The 26-year-old songstress shocked fans with her new hairstyle in a short video posted on Instagram on Thursday.

The captivating video shows Camila holding a camcorder as she stands in front of a mirror, posing sensually in her plain white tee and a black g-string. She is sporting winged black eyeliner, some blush, and shiny lip gloss while her slightly wet blonde hair falls straight on her torso.

The “Real Friends” hitmaker captioned the video “it’s time”, prompting speculations among fans about a new album or a song.

Expand Tweet

As the comment section of Camila Cabello’s post has been thrumming with the anticipation of new music, fans are unable to contain their admiration for her blonde appearance. One X user commented on Pop Base's repost of the singer's video and compared the style with 2010's Kesha.

Fans are in a frenzy as the "Havana" singer debuts blonde hair. (Image via X/@PopBase)

Fans go ga-ga over Camila Cabello's blonde hair

Back in 2019, Camila Cabello was seen in a short blonde hairstyle when she was featured in the music video for Mark Ronson's "Find U Again". However, fans could only get a glimpse of the blonde look for a short time in the clip. Otherwise, the singer has long sported her natural dark hair.

Camila teased fans in 2023 about releasing new music this year. She shared a photo of her in front of a microphone recording vocals. The Fifth Harmony alum hinted to fans that she was preparing for her upcoming music. However, she has not shared any details about when she will be dropping her new project, fans are excited nonetheless.

Fans are in a frenzy as the "Havana" singer debuts blonde hair. (Image via Instagram/@camila_cabello)

Fans are in a frenzy as the "Havana" singer debuts blonde hair. (Image via Instagram/@camila_cabello)

Fans are in a frenzy as the "Havana" singer debuts blonde hair. (Image via Instagram/@camila_cabello)

Fans are in a frenzy as the "Havana" singer debuts blonde hair. (Image via Instagram/@camila_cabello)

Fans are in a frenzy as the "Havana" singer debuts blonde hair. (Image via Instagram/@camila_cabello)

Fans are in a frenzy as the "Havana" singer debuts blonde hair. (Image via Instagram/@camila_cabello)

Fans are in a frenzy as the "Havana" singer debuts blonde hair. (Image via Instagram/@camila_cabello)

Fans are in a frenzy as the "Havana" singer debuts blonde hair. (Image via Instagram/@camila_cabello)

Fans are in a frenzy as the "Havana" singer debuts blonde hair. (Image via Instagram/@camila_cabello)

Camila Cabello's blonde look was acquired using L'Oreal Paris products

As per Page Six, an insider confirmed that Camila Cabello was, in fact, teasing a “new era” with her blonde look. In a press release from L’Oreal Paris obtained by the outlet, it was noted that hairstylist Nikki Lee used the Feria Power Toner for icy blonde to achieve the look. Nikki said in the release:

“Camila wanted a big moment for 2024 and what bigger moment than her going platinum blonde! A color she has never been before!”

She added that the team of hairstylists tried to keep the singer's hair as healthy as possible throughout the process. The blonde tone was achieved in three appointments. Nikki Lee explained:

"When going from almost black hair to platinum blonde hair it’s important to be patient and understand that it’s a process.”

The hairstylist reposted Camila’s video on her Instagram feed as well.