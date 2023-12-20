"She's coming": Fans ecstatic as Rihanna seemingly teases new music and tour

Rihanna recently became the talk of the town when she shared some exciting news about her thoughts on releasing new music and touring again. Speaking to ET at the launch of her Fenty x Puma collaboration in Los Angeles on Monday, December 18, the singer said that she was "always" going to go back on tour. However, she stated that she would want to go on tour when she had new music.

"We're always gonna go back on tour. I want to do a tour when there's new music. I feel like it's only fair that my fans get what they've been waiting on, which is new music, and after that, let's just blow everything up," she said.

"I will attend" - The possibility of a Rihanna tour sends fans into a frenzy

A clip of her conversation with ET went viral on social media. Fans took to the comments section of @BuzzingPop's tweet and reacted to the same as they expressed their excitement for the artist's possible tour. However, some individuals were also skeptical, considering that it has been years since her last album.

Rihanna's last full-length project was ANTI, which released in 2016, with her latest single being Lift Me Up from 2022. The latter was the lead single of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever OST and was nominated for a Golden Globe as well as an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Her statement validates a report by Mirror, which stated that the artist is reportedly planning a comeback tour for 2024/2025. They additionally stated that the singer had signed a deal with Live Nation to organize the tour.

More about Rihanna's career and performances

The multi-platinum-selling artist from Barbados and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child, RZA Athelston Mayers, in May 2022.

On February 12 of this year, the singer revealed that she was pregnant for a second time while headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. This marked her first live performance in over five years. The couple welcomed the couple's second son, Riot Rose Mayers, in August 2023.

Rihanna is considered one of the most commercially successful singers of the 21st century. First breaking through with massive singles like Pon de Replay and SOS, she has sold over 250 million records worldwide. This makes her one of the highest-certified female artists of all time as per the Recording Industry Association of America.

With a track record including 14 number-one singles and countless other accolades, fans are now eagerly anticipating more music from her.