“We might be back”: Fans go gaga as Normani details her next chapter in music

The former Fifth Harmony sensation, Normani, was recently seen along with her Freaky Tales co-stars at the Sundance Film Festival. They were attending the premiere of the film in Park City, Utah, on Thursday, January 18, 2024. Apart from making a stunning appearance on the carpet and engaging in discussions with the press. She shared insights about her first significant acting role and other aspects.

During an interview with Deadline Hollywood, Normani officially stated that her much-awaited new song will be released in 2024. The announcement had fans feeling incredibly excited after they heard that and took to X to state the same. Expressing joy about it, a fan said, "we might be back."

Normani teases musical revolution in 2024, fans react

Normani's platinum-selling song Motivation was her last project, which was released in August 2019. For nearly five years, fans have been anticipating her solo album. ThatGrapeJuice reported that the singer gave an early look at her new album at Sundance, displaying some excitement that matched her fans' expectations.

She also spoke briefly about her upcoming music project while sharing information about her first significant acting role in Freaky Tales. She co-stars with Pedro Pascal and Dominique Thorne.

"The singles have changed; you guys won't know what's coming." The singer stated.

She alluded to a big change in her musical direction and made it clear that 2024 will be the year her fans have been waiting for.

As soon as fans heard about the new album and the singer's plans for the future, they took to social media to share their excitement. While many were looking forward to watching Freaky Tales, others were anticipating the new album.

While she didn't reveal the exact date her music will be released, the 27-year-old promised that the wait for her new song will be "worth it." Viewers' anticipation for the adventure she is about to embark on was raised when she confidently referred to the impending endeavor as "literally the best music" she has ever made.

Dispelling myths regarding the hold-up and expressing her excitement for the project's launch, Normani demonstrated her dedication to quality over speed. She stated that she wanted it to turn out well stating that she wanted the project to "come out more than literally anybody."

The singer's attitude and deliberate word choice imply that her new music has a unique position in her creative development. Her promise to present her best work to date has created the conditions for a musical revelation, even though details regarding the creative direction and partnerships are yet unknown. The lack of an official release date fuels conjecture among fans who are eager to see Normani's newest works.

Normani's ascent to fame with her next album is consistent with a growing movement among performers to create music that connects with their vision. Fans eagerly await the singer's next chapter, especially after her announcement that 2024 will mark her musical comeback.