"Euphoria's actor really played themselves?": Angus Cloud hit and run case sparks wild fan reactions

American actor Angus Cloud is reportedly involved in a hit-and-run case that left a woman injured.

According to a TMZ report, the 24-year-old is sought by authorities in connection with an incident that occurred on February 21 and involved him and a companion riding an SUV around Marina del Rey in California.

Reportedly, the duo rear-ended a Toyota and ran off to a nearby parking lot after the incident, leaving the woman in the other vehicle with severe bruises on her arms and legs.

The news garnered wild reactions from fans, who compared his alleged behavior at the time to his Euphoria character, Fezco.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Angus Cloud's involvement in an alleged hit-and-run case.

Twitter reactions on Angus Cloud's hit-and-run case

After news of Angus Cloud's alleged involvement in a hit-and-run case went viral, the Twitterati had wild reactions. While several users were shocked by his involvement, others compared his actions to his Euphoria character Fezco.

In season 2 of the series, Cloud's character beats up Nate (played by Jacob Elordi) by smashing a vodka bottle on his head before punching him several times and walking away. Some of the reactions were:

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Cloud's involvement in a hit-and-run case.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Cloud's involvement in a hit-and-run case.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Cloud's involvement in a hit-and-run case.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Cloud's involvement in a hit-and-run case.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Cloud's involvement in a hit-and-run case.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Cloud's involvement in a hit-and-run case.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Cloud's involvement in a hit-and-run case.

Geannie 🦦 @MajorasAlien WHAT DO YOU MEAN ANGUS CLOUD IS WANTED FOR A HIT AND RUN? WHAT DO YOU MEAN ANGUS CLOUD IS WANTED FOR A HIT AND RUN? https://t.co/xyg5XFzHZ7

Katrina @Katrinajwinduss ANGUS CLOUD IS WANTED FOR A HIT AND RUN??!? ANGUS CLOUD IS WANTED FOR A HIT AND RUN??!?

Angus Cloud had allegedly fled off the scene of the accident

As per TMZ, a witness familiar with the victims of Toyota told the publication that after the incident, they went to look for Angus Cloud in the parking lot where he and his friend went, but by that time, they had already left the scene.

Although officers concerned with the case have not exclusively stated Cloud's involvement, he is under suspicion.

He is currently being sought out for questioning to learn more about the incident.

In California, a hit-and-run is a felony and could result in up to six months of jail time for the same.

Angus Cloud rose to fame with his role in Euphoria as a drug dealer and Rue's (played by Zendaya) friend Fezco. He had no on-screen appearances before that and was chosen for the drama series after being spotted on a Manhattan street in 2018.

Since then, he has starred in several music videos, including the late Juice WRLD's hit song, Cigarettes.

He will soon be seen in Freaky Tales, Your Lucky Day, and The Line, according to his IMDb.

Poll : 0 votes