What is a bruise kit? Amber Heard explains use of makeup to cover up alleged Johnny Depp abuse

On Monday, Amber Heard returned to the stands to continue testifying in her ongoing defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp which resumed at the Fairfax County court after a week-long hiatus.

In her latest testimony, Heard shared further details about the alleged domestic violence incidents she claimed to have endured during her relationship with Depp. She also spoke about the makeup routine she followed to cover up her bruises from the alleged abuse.

The actress detailed using a particular color-correction palette that she referred to as the bruise kit and applied it according to the color of her bruises. However, Amber Heard did not name any specific brand on Monday, contrary to her mention of Milani cosmetics during the initial days of the trial.

Explaining the meaning of a bruise kit

The bruise kit is a type of makeup product that consists of a wheel featuring several color palettes like red, burgundy, violet, purple, yellow, and sallow green compacts. According to the Ben Nye Makeup Company, the wheel usually consists of colors that often mimic the tones that occur in the skin during bruises and skin abrasions.

The makeup can be applied to the skin with a sponge, fingertip, or makeup brush. The color tones can also be mixed to achieve customized blends and unique combinations.

The term bruise kit recently made news after being mentioned in the latest Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation hearing.

As per Ben Nye Makeup, to create wounds with the help of a bruise kit, the user should identify the age of the bruise being replicated. The company, known for its master bruise wheel, mentioned that the red tones on the palette should be utilized to create a fresh bruise, and the purple tones should later be mixed to show the bruises aging.

The brand also suggested that the darkest colors should be applied where blood would pool up under the skin’s surface, and the blue tone should be introduced in the peak age of bruising. It also mentioned that the yellow and green tones could represent that the bruise is healing.

What did Amber Heard say about the bruise kit?

As the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial resumed on May 16, the latter took the stand to testify further about her abuse allegations against Depp. The actress told jurors that she often had to use make-up to cover up the wounds on her face left by Depp’s alleged assault:

“I am typically photographed in LA when I leave the house, paparazzi types of photographs. No woman wants to walk around with a bruise on her face.”

The Aquaman star further explained her usage of make-up :

“The idea is that you want to counteract whatever color you're working with on the bruise. So first day of bruising, well the immediate is red. The red is what shows up right away. So you want to go with the opposite on the color wheel by dabbing on a bit of the green or something to counteract the red.”

Amber Heard also showed the court a makeup kit consisting of four colors resembling a similar kit that she would always carry with her during her relationship with Depp:

“This is what I'm talking about, a color correction kit. This is not, obviously, the exact one I used to carry. But I used to carry it with me all the time.”

She further shared the medical and makeup routine she used to follow to cover up the bruises from the alleged abuse:

“It's manageable if you ice it. Arnica is also a great remedy, arnica cream. And then if you want to cover up a bruise, you obviously put foundation first, concealer. And then on top of that, I use a color correction kit.”

Heard’s use of makeup previously became a point of discussion during the opening arguments of the defamation trial. At the time, her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft told the court that the actress mixed different colors from the Milani Conceal + Perfect All-in-One Correcting Kit to cover up different days of the bruises as they developed.

However, Milani Cosmetics made a TikTok video saying that the makeup collection mentioned in court by Heard’s team launched in 2017, a year after the actress filed for divorce from Depp and accused him of alleged domestic violence.

During Monday’s testimony, Heard’s team also shared detailed photos of the actress with bruises and swelling on her face. Amber Heard alleged that she suffered injuries after an altercation with Depp in 2016 when he allegedly threw a phone at her face.

The actress also mentioned that she filed for divorce from Depp shortly after the incident and issued a temporary restraining order against the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

In response to Heard's claim of using makeup, several people took to Twitter to share their reactions to her claims:

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Amber Heard and her legal team will address the use of makeup and allegations of creating bruises to frame Depp in the days to come.

So far, the actress has maintained her stance about using color-correcting makeup to hide her wounds, despite Johnny Depp’s team claiming that she used minimal makeup and said the actress did not suffer any injuries.

Edited by Sayati Das