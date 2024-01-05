"IT'S HAPPENING OMG": Fans speculate a collaboration between Kim Taehyung and Tyla as she reveals being in touch with the BTS member

BTS member Kim Taehyung and popular South African singer Tyla are all over social media as fans speculate a potential collaboration between the two stars. Recently, Tyla revealed she had been in touch with a few artists, including V.

During an interview with BBC, she shared that she contacted Jack Harlow, Normani, and Kim Taehyung. After hearing this, fans could not help but assume a possible collaboration between Kim Taehyung and Tyla. BBC wrote,

"Ciara, Normani, Jack Harlow, and BTS Kim Tae-hyung (aka V) have all been in touch."

As soon as the news of speculations swirled online, a fan noticed Tyla liking a tweet by @seokjinah070 on X (formerly Twitter) that spoke about the collaboration with V. The tweet's caption read:

“God Tyla and Taehyung if ever Collab, it's gonna be fire.”

This convinced fans that something is coming. They took to social media to share their thoughts while expressing their excitement. A user on X said, “OMG THIS IS HAPPENING.”

“She give us another hint?”: Tyla likes a tweet about collaboration with Kim Taehyung after mentioning the BTS member in her latest interview

South African singer Tyla saw a major breakout in her musical journey as the choreography of her addictive song Water went viral on TikTok. Recently, Tyla conversed with BBC, discussing her musical journey and watching Janet Jackson perform her widely popular song Water.

While talking about other things, she confirmed being in touch with the Rainy Days singer. This has led to speculation as fans wish for a collaboration between the K-pop idol and Tyla.

Fans noticed Tyla's social media activities and one fan pointed out that the singer had liked a tweet where they expressed their excitement to hear about the collaboration rumors. Fans believe this was a hint from the Truth or Dare singer.

After Kim Taehyung’s hit collaboration with American singer UMI for the song Where R U, fans believe this could be another one of his surprise collaborations. With much enthusiasm, many fans have shared their thoughts on the possible collaboration for a song between the two stars. Here are some reactions:

BTS’ Kim Taehyung enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, along with RM, and is in the middle of the five-week basic training. His photos in the military uniform were all over social media when it was first released in December 2023. He was seen wearing a blue badge, which indicated the position of a platoon leader. He will reportedly join the Special Duty Team after completing his basic training.