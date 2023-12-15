“The hit of 2024 is coming”: Drake and Camila Cabello’s dating rumors spark mixed reactions online

American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello has recently been rumored to be in a relationship with Drake. The pair were spotted chatting while vacationing in Turks and Caicos on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Many clips of Camila and the One Dance rapper went viral as they were seen talking to each other and laughing on a boat near the no-frills outdoor dive bar Noah’s Ark Beach Club, according to Cosmopolitan.

A fan quips about new music from the rumored couple. (Images via X/@PopCrave)

The two music celebrities were also seen riding on jetskis along the backdrop of the clear ocean. Netizens have reacted to the interesting pairing as some are expecting new music from the two, while others believe Camila and Drake are dating, as per Page Six.

Camila Cabello and Drake go viral for hanging out together on a Turks & Caicos Vacation

Expand Tweet

Aubrey Drake Graham, known professionally as Drake, was seen with Camila Cabello in Turks and Caicos, a group of 40 low-lying coral islands in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Havanna singer was wearing a black one-piece bathing suit while Drake was clad in vacation outwear with a blue tie-dye muscle t-shirt and red boardshorts. Camila Cabello was seen sitting on the boat, chatting and laughing with the rapper on the seemingly fun outing this Wednesday.

Drake and Cabello were also spotted coasting along the ocean water on separate jet skis. The rapper made another appearance on December 6, 2023, at a local watering hole, pouring drinks for patrons, as per Hollywood Life. However, it is unclear if the clips are from the same day of his meeting with Camila Cabello.

Expand Tweet

In the wake of their videos together, netizens are wondering about the nature of the relationship between Drake and Cabello. Fans were also speculating about possible new music from the two stars:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to Page Six, Drake has a six-year-old son Adonis with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. The rapper has reportedly not been in any serious relationships for quite some time.

The last person Drizzy was reported to be with was the iconic singer Rihanna. The couple had an on-and-off relationship for years until they broke up for good in 2016.

Drake is a popular star in the industry and hence has been linked with a lot of celebrities, including SZA, Julia Fox, Bella Hadid, and Tyra Banks. In 2021, he dated a model named Johanna Leia, as per Page Six.

Expand Tweet

Camila Cabello, on the other hand, was in a relationship with singer Shawn Mendes for two years. They went public with their relationship in the summer of 2019 before announcing their breakup in November 2021. The pair said in a joint statement at the time:

"Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

Shawn and Camila rekindled their romance temporarily in April this year as they were spotted kissing at Coachella. They were seen on a few different occasions together, although they split up again in June.

According to People, Camila Cabello has been single since then, fueling more suspicion about a possible relationship with Drake. The pair have not released any statements on the subject.