"Shawn Mendes is punching the air": Hilarious Camila Cabello and Rauw Alejandro memes erupt amid latest report 

Camila Cabello and Rauw Alejandro recently left the internet in a tizzy after reports claimed that the duo were allegedly dating. This comes after the latter’s recent split from fiancée Rosalia.

Sources initially claimed that Cabello and Alejandro were spotted hanging out together. However, an unidentified person close to the Havana singer confirmed that the speculation is far from the truth. Nevertheless, the internet has been flooded with hilarious reactions in regards to the false dating rumors.

Netizens react to the false dating rumors (Image via Twitter)

Rauw Alejandro recently took to social media to reveal that he had broken up with Rosalia three months ago. He wrote in his Instagram stories in Spanish:

“Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement… there are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup,, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelities. Out of respect I have for her, our families and all that we lived through, I could not stay silent and continue to watch how they try to destroy the story of the most real love that God has permitted me to live.”

Following their split, Rosalia also took to her Instagram stories and stated that she loves, respects and admires her now former-ex fiancé. She also added that it is not easy going through a separation and then thanked her followers for being “understanding and respecting.”

Camila Cabello was spotted with her ex Shawn Mendes in recent months. However, her relationship status remains unclear.

Despite reports claiming that Rauw Alejandro and Camila Cabello were recently seen together, claims of them dating have been debunked. A source close to Cabello stated that the duo are “100 percent” not dating. The source also added:

“They just happened to be at two of the same events. They barely even spent time together at either event.”

The source was referring to the duo being spotted at a Miami soccer game and also at Premios Juventud alongside DJ Khaled and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Despite the source debunking the dating rumors, netizens have taken to the internet to react to the false reports

Netizens react to Camila Cabello- Rauw Alejandro claims

Internet users took to Twitter to respond to the speculations. Many endlessly referred to their exes respective exes. A few hilarious reactions online read:

It is important to note that neither Rauw Alejandro not Camila Cabello have announced that they are in a relationship. With a source also confirming the same, it is safe to say that the dating rumors are far from the truth.