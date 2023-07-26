How long have Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro been together? Relationship timeline explored amid breakup reports

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, who have been in a relationship for about three years, have now decided to go their separate ways, as per PEOPLE, which also reported that the two have called off their engagement. Rosalía and Rauw were first paired together in August 2021, followed by a public confirmation the next month.

Earlier this year, the two even worked together on an EP, named RR. They announced their engagement in the video for Beso, one of the songs in their EP.

However, sources have now confirmed to PEOPLE that Rosalía and Rauw have mutually agreed to call off the engagement.

Unraveling the story of Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro's relationship

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro had met each other for the first time at 2019 Latin Grammys. (Images via Getty Images)

Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, professionally known as Rauw Alejandro, was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 10, 1993. He was linked with the famous Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía in August 2021. The two made their relationship official the following month.

During an interview with GQ, Rauw revealed that the two met for the first time at the 2019 Latin Grammys. However, they had been conversing via Instagram DMs even before meeting each other.

The first thing the couple did together was to work on music. Rosalía, 30, co-wrote Dile a El and Strawberry Kiwi for Afrodisíasco, Rauw Alejandro’s 2020 album. Most recently, the Spanish singer wrote Capricoso in 2022, for Alejandro's Trap Cake Vol. 2.

Earlier this year, Rosalía revealed to Teen Vogue that she tattooed the couple's initials, RR, on her feet. Later, Rauw Alejandro also tattoed "Rosalía" above his navel in a handwritten font.

In March 2023, Rosalía and Rauw released their joint EP, RR. The EP contains three songs, which were all performed by Rauw with a montage of the couple's best memories together, throughout the Saturno tour.

Earlier this year, Rosalía also attended Rauw Alejandro's sold-out show in Puerto Rico, even getting on stage with him. She also brought Alejandro to the stage during her Coachella performance on April 15. She told the crowd:

“You know, tonight is very special for me. Because four years ago, I came to Coachella, and I came alone. But this time, I’m no longer alone.”

There have been prior speculations about the couple breaking up

Some thought that Rosalía and Rauw were about to break up last summer. The speculations stemmed from the lyrics of the former's single, DESPECHÁ. People thought the lyrics of breaking free and letting loose were about her discontentment with her relationship with Rauw. She also seemed to have made an exit from social media, which only added fuel to the fire.

The speculations were put to rest when the couple was seen dancing together in the fall of the same year at Rosalía afterparty in Puerto Rico, following the release of her third album and world tour, called MOTOMAMI.

However, with sources confirming the news about the couple parting ways, this split seems to be final.